By Anna Lahorska

The mere idea of taking a cold shower can cool many people down, especially in the middle of winter. However, washing under these conditions can be quite beneficial to your health.

But let’s look at the other 5 health reasons to take a cold shower.

Better Blood Circulation

First of all, cold water revitalizes the blood circulation. And by making the blood circulate more quickly, it can improve the flow of oxygen in the body, promote venous return, and more easily transport all the nutrients necessary for the proper functioning of the organs. The cold shower is particularly recommended for people prone to heavy legs.

It Strengthens the Immune System

Another benefit: it strengthens our immune system. Indeed, water at low temperatures – around 59 degrees F (15 degrees C) – considerably increases the production of lymphocytes, white blood cells whose role is to defend the body against external aggressions.

An Asset for the Skin

Staying under cold water for a few minutes helps to tighten pores, maintain the firmness and elasticity of your skin, and thus give it a smoother effect, whereas hot water tends to dry it out. Rinsing hair with cold water also closes the scales of the hair fiber, making our hair more silky and shiny.

It Promotes Sleep

Contrary to popular belief, cold water can also promote sleep. When you are about to fall asleep, your body temperature drops slightly. Taking a cold shower in the evening will therefore improve the quality of sleep and make it easier to fall asleep. Conversely, a hot shower will increase the body temperature and thus promote waking. This one is thus ideal in the morning.

A Caloric Expenditure

Finally, it allows you to burn calories. While trying to warm up, the body will mobilize the brown adipose tissue or brown fat, which by producing heat, will at the same time burn energy (calories). However, this reaction of the body to the cold is not a miracle solution to lose weight. It is therefore useless to replace your sports session with a cold shower.