Floridians who took a holiday road trip last week found the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices in 12 years. Florida gas prices averaged $2.03 per gallon on Thanksgiving Day. That was 40 cents less than the year before and the lowest since 2008, when pump prices averaged $1.91 per gallon.

“Floridians may see gas prices inch up a few pennies this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Last week, vaccine optimism sent crude oil to its highest price since early March, before COVID-related lock downs were imposed across the country. Wholesale gasoline prices also increased as a result. A state average price of $2.08 per gallon is possible, unless fundamentals shift this week.”

The price for WTI crude oil increased 8 percent last week. Friday’s daily settlement of $45.53 per barrel was $3.38 more than the Friday before. An increase of that magnitude can sometimes lead to an 8 cent increase at the pump.

Florida gas prices have held steady at $2.03 per gallon for the past week. The state average is 3 cents less than a week ago, and 41 cents less than this time last year.

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.18), Gainesville ($2.12), Sebastian-Vero Beach ($2.12)

metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.18), Gainesville ($2.12), Sebastian-Vero Beach ($2.12) Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($1.94), Jacksonville ($1.96), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($1.98)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.128 $2.125 $2.111 $2.147 $2.587 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.032 $2.030 $2.028 $2.061 $2.436 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $1.961 $1.960 $1.951 $1.972 $2.452 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

