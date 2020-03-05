TGIFDF – Thank goodness it’s free donut Fridays at Dunkin’

March can seem like the toughest part of the year: long and cold with few days, if any, off from work and even a lost hour of sleep. Leave it to Dunkin’ to introduce the perfect perk to bring a boost of optimism and sweetness to the month. Dunkin’ announced Free Donut Fridays, offering members of Dunkin’s DD Perks® Rewards Program a free donut with the purchase of any beverage every Friday in March.*

Beginning this Friday, March 6, and on each Friday through the end of the month, DD Perks members can celebrate the workweek’s end with a free donut when they buy any beverage at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide. Members can enjoy favorites such as Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles and more, including Dunkin’s new sweet treat for March, the Lucky Shamrock Donut.

Donut-lovers who are not currently DD Perks members can turn TGIF into TGIFDF (Thank Goodness It’s Free Donut Friday) by enrolling for free on the Dunkin’ App or DDPerks.com. DD Perks members earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin’. Once a member accrues 200 points, they receive a free beverage reward for any size, redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants.

Throughout March, with the help of cheerleader and television star Gabi Butler, Dunkin’ is also giving fans the opportunity to show their Free Donut Fridays spirit for the chance to win a year’s worth of free donuts. On Wednesday, March 4, Gabi took to Instagram to kick off a special Dunkin’ cheer challenge in which fans can post their own Instagram video or story of their best original T-G-I-F-D-F cheer using #FDFSweepstakes and tagging @Dunkin. Winners will be randomly selected each Free Donut Friday**. NoPurchNec. Legal US/DC res 18+. Ends 3/26/20. For official rules, please visit: http://ddsweeps.com

“We’re so excited to offer Free Donut Fridays to give all of our DD Perks members – new and existing – an extra special sweet treat as they head into spring,” said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, VP of Digital and Loyalty Marketing, Dunkin’ U.S. “We’re always looking for new ways to show our appreciation to Dunkin’ fans and our DD Perks Rewards Program allows us celebrate them with fun and exclusive offers throughout the year.”

With more than 13 million members since launching six years ago, DD Perks has become one of the fastest-growing loyalty programs in the quick service restaurant industry for quickly and conveniently delivering rich rewards and experiences for members. Dunkin’ gives its DD Perks members the ability to earn points for every eligible purchase no matter how they pay, including cash, credit, debit or a Dunkin’ gift card.

*Excludes espresso shots. Valid for DDPerks members who pay with an enrolled DDCard, scan their loyalty ID at checkout, or order on-the-go. Participation may vary. Limited-time offer.

**NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED, OR ADMINISTERED BY INSTAGRAM. Open to legal U.S. residents (inc. DC), 18 and older. Begins at 9:00:00 AM ET on 3/4/2020 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 3/26/2020. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by Dunkin’ Brands Inc., 130 Royall St., Canton, MA 02021. For official rules, including complete eligibility, Entry Method, Entry Periods and prize descriptions/restrictions, visit www.ddsweeps.com.