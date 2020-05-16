From the AdventHealth Newsroom

As a system, AdventHealth has worked hard to provide free COVID-19 testing to our communities at a time when these services are scarce.

To meet the unprecedented demand for COVID-19 testing, we rely on nationally accredited third-party labs to assist us. Unfortunately, one of these labs processing a significant number of our public tests has been unable to fulfill its obligation.

AdventHealth has terminated its contract with this lab and we share in the disappointment and frustration this situation has created. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and uncertainty it has caused.

AdventHealth uses many other labs across multiple states to provide COVID-19 tests for our communities.

This issue impacts more than 25,000 people throughout Central Florida. This situation has created unacceptable delays, and we do not have confidence in the reliability of the tests. We are working diligently to notify and appropriately accommodate those who are impacted. They will be receiving a letter from us and may also receive a phone call.

These individuals fall into two categories:

A. Those whose samples were processed, and whose results provided by the lab are not deemed reliable.

(1) Individuals who had unreliable positive results will require retesting.

(2) Individuals with unreliable negative results who are symptomatic need to seek care and may require retesting.

(3) Individuals with unreliable negative results who are asymptomatic but request to be retested will be offered testing pending availability.

B. Those whose samples are at the lab in question and are part of the backlog will not be tested; therefore no result will be available.

(1) These patients may require retesting if they are symptomatic.

(2) We have directed the lab to destroy these samples in accordance with the law.

If someone is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms they should seek care immediately.

“We take our responsibility to safeguard everyone who entrusts us with their care very seriously. We’ve made significant investments to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 in Central Florida and will continue to stand beside our neighbors in these unprecedented times,” said Daryl Tol, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “Teams across our organization are working around-the-clock to remedy the situation. We will continue to lead, innovate and care for those impacted by COVID-19. We remain committed to our purpose of providing whole-person and whole-community health.”

AdventHealth cares deeply for our patients, team members and the communities we serve. We are committed to minimizing the spread of COVID-19 and caring for those impacted.