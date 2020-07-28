From the Office of U.S. Congresswoman Val Demings

Just ten minutes of your time can help our community get better schools, fully-funded hospitals, critical funding to repair our streets and infrastructure, and the political power that we need to advocate for ourselves in Washington.

I am of course talking about the U.S. Census, which you can respond to at https://2020census.gov/en.html.

Español: Guía en Video para Completar el Censo del 2020 por Internet: https://youtu.be/9OUDMYyo9T8

Kreyòl Ayisyen: Gid Videyo ki montre kijan pou Ranpli Resansman 2020 an sou entènèt: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOasMnf8f7c

During this pandemic, we all have to do our part to keep safe. Responding to the Census online will mean that this civic duty will be completely done. Otherwise, a Census worker will need to come to your home to get your response. You can help protect them by responding online.

The Census is completely confidential, and no information will be shared with other government agencies, including any law enforcement agency. The only purpose of the Census is to determine how much federal funding and representation our community will receive.

Please take the time to reply today at www.census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020.