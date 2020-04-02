|
Find resources here from Rep Demings on rental, mortgage and financial assistance, small business help, latest updates, work in Congress, and more
From Representative Val Demings
|As you know, Central Florida and the world are currently facing an unprecedented public health crisis as we work to manage an outbreak of COVID-19/Coronavirus. As your representative in Congress, my top priority is to protect your health and your economic security during this difficult time.Today, Thursday, April 2nd, at 7:10pm, I will be hosting a public, telephone town hall to speak directly with you and answer your questions regarding COVID-19, resources available to help you, and what we’re doing to get this pandemic under control.
If you would like to join this important conversation, please call 855-962-1334 at 7:05pm on Thursday, or join us online at https://demings.house.gov/live
Below, you can find the current status of efforts to contain COVID-19, and resources to help you and your family during this pandemic. As you may know, Congress has also passed major expansions of health care funding, unemployment insurance, small business support, and other measures to help Americans weather this storm. You can find additional information on this work below.
It is vital that you take this outbreak as seriously as possible and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of this new strain of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
COVID-19 is a flu-like virus which spreads through liquid droplets in the air and on surfaces. It can spread without you noticing, and people who appear healthy can be infected. Visible symptoms include a high fever and a dry cough.
This disease is significantly more severe than the seasonal flu, frequently requiring hospitalization and medical intervention. It is especially deadly for seniors and Americans with compromised immune systems, but everyone is potentially at risk, and growing numbers of young and healthy Americans have been hospitalized.
Any time you are close to another person, or touch a surface and then touch your face, you are at risk of exposure. To protect yourself and others, please:
Rely on trusted sources like Orange County, the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Be wary of false information on social media.
If you begin to feel sick, call your primary health care provider. Do not go to an emergency room. Do not go to a doctor’s office. This will spread the virus.
For more information on testing, you can contact the Florida Health Department COVID-19 Hotline, which is open 24/7, at 1 (866) 779-6121
Orange County is currently on a mandatory stay-at-home order. This means you should not leave home for any reason except essential travel. “Essential” travel means:
The U.S. State Department has announced a Level 4 travel advisory, meaning any non-essential travel outside of the country should be cancelled until further notice. If you are travelling (this is strongly discouraged), please enroll in the State Department’s STEP program here.
The IRS has extended the tax filing deadline for this year. The new deadline is July 15th. Please file before this deadline if you are able.
There are resources available to help you through this difficult time.
A list of local resources can be found here.
If you need assistance on these or any other issues, please contact my office here.
Unemployment and Reemployment Insurance
If you or a family member has been impacted by COVID-19, you may be eligible to receive Reemployment Assistance. Visit Floridajobs.org for more information.
Information on companies currently hiring can be found here. Additional help can be found here.
Our latest legislative relief being considered by Congress, if signed by the president, will increase unemployment insurance in Florida from $275 to $875 per week.
Financial Assistance
Additionally, your local credit union may be able to provide low interest loans (in some cases even 0%), the ability to skip a payment on mortgages and other loans, and other assistance programs.
Rental Assistance
Food Assistance
Heart of Florida United Way has food assistance available by dialing 211 or by texting your zip code to 898-211
Orange County Public Schools are currently handing out free “grab n go” meals to students. These are available at Orange County schools from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The student must be present (in a car or on foot) to receive the meal. No child will be turned away. A full list of locations can be found here.
Please also remember that many restaurants are still open for delivery and carry-out meals. Our small businesses need our support during this tough time.
Help for Small Businesses
The state of Florida is offering Florida Emergency Bridge Loans for small business owners with two to 100 employees. These are interest-free loans of up to $50,000. For information can be found here. The deadline for this program is May 8th.
Finally, we recently passed legislation to create a refundable payroll tax credit for small businesses for paid sick, family, and medical leave paid to employees affected by COVID-19. More information can be found here.
Information About Federal Mortgages
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are providing payment forbearance to borrowers impacted by the coronavirus for up to 12 months due to hardship. Additionally, Freddie Mac has implemented a program offering relief to multifamily landlords whose mortgages are financed with a Freddie Mac multifamily fully performing loan. Contact your mortgage provider for more information.
VA-backed Loans: The VA has asked mortgage providers to help distressed borrowers during this period. Please reach out to your mortgage provider for more information.
Private Lenders (from Forbes)
To address the damage caused by Coronavirus and protect Americans’ economic security, we have passed three crucial pieces of legislation to provide emergency funds for health assistance, free testing, loans for small businesses affected by the outbreak, vaccines and other critical medical supplies, food programs (especially for the children and elderly), and expanded unemployment benefits. We have also established a federal emergency paid leave benefits program and required certain employers to issue paid sick leave for employees.
Last week, we passed a third and larger legislative package. I fought to ensure that this legislation puts workers and small businesses first. Our communities need direct and immediate assistance to keep us afloat during the pandemic. As part of this package, Democrats have fought for and won:
In addition to this legislative work, I have been working to ensure that IRS refunds are not delayed, to protect first responders, to ensure that Florida gets the medical supplies and materials we need, and to push the governor to extend a shelter in place order to cover all of Florida in the interest of public safety.