TEFL: Teaching English as a Foreign Language

By Kevin Collins

Did you know Florida is home to more than 10% of the foreign-born population in the US?

Learning English as a foreign language is already an important part of living in Florida for many who come here from another country. So, if you’re looking for a career change or a chance to earn a few extra dollars, consider teaching English as a Foreign Language as a great option.

Teaching English as a Foreign Language – or TEFL as it is more commonly known – is currently taking the world by storm. It’s not really surprising, considering the unusual period we’re in right now. Spending so much time at home has shown us that we should be doing more of the things we love, and not so much the things we feel we “should be doing”, while at the same time giving us the means and flexibility needed to pursue those life-enhancing interests we’ve been considering for so long.

In order to become a TEFL teacher you don’t need a teaching degree or teaching experience. What you do need is a 120-hour TEFL certificate from an internationally-recognized and accredited TEFL course provider. The course will teach you everything you need to know about theories of learning, teaching techniques, classroom management, English grammar, assessment – and so much more.

Because the course is online, now is the perfect time for you to dedicate your time to upskilling yourself. And if you’re nervous about online learning, don’t be; every good TEFL course will have a team of professional TEFL teachers available to answer all your TEFL-related questions and to help you through the course. Once you have that TEFL certificate in your hand, you’re free to find the job of your dreams.

Of course, a major reason TEFL is so popular is for the travel opportunities it allows, but for the moment you could choose to teach English online or even teach locally. This way, you will be gaining valuable experience while earning some cash, and it will give you the time you need to decide where you want to go when more travel options open up again.

To help you decide if this is the fit for you, head on over to The TEFL Academy’s website and download the World Factbook 2021 to get all the inside info on over 100 countries where you can teach English as a Foreign Language. With data on average teaching salaries, to cost of living, to travel recommendations and the weather, this is the only research you’ll need before booking your ticket to Cairo, Cartagena or Cebu.