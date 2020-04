Presenting that opportunity is green business. There are increasing opportunities for eco-friendly crops across the USA. A few that hold great promise are the prickly pear and hemp, which are being actively licensed across Florida , according to the Miami Herald. Hydroponic crops like these will enable workers to stay out of the heat while still mass-producing valuable crops for a range of applications. Furthermore, less heavy farm machinery, which can be improperly operated when an employee is overworked or experiencing heat stress, need to be deployed in order to produce still very good levels of crops. While this cannot produce huge-scale agricultural work, it can provide work for a section of society that perhaps lacks the protections that big business is forced to comply with, and small or medium-sized firms can overlook.