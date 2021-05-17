By John Hopkins

We often hear that our pets are loyal and friendly, that they help ward off our loneliness, and are a real part of our families. We sincerely do our best to take care of them; but sometimes, if we’re honest, we are not completely sure about the effectiveness, or even the harmful affects of certain products we use to feed or use to improve the health of our pets.

The good news is that there are currently natural and organic products that have very few negative side effects and are truly harmless for our little friends. We know that life is full with chores, jobs, and studies that leave us not as much time as we’d like to dedicate to our pets. So, to help you out, we’ll summarize and sort through some healthy options and products to support your pet’s more natural lifestyle.

Basic tips to nourish your pet

1. Good Pet Hygiene

A good hygiene routine is one of the principal factors for your pet’s wellbeing. Good hygiene starts with the environment where your pet lives, with the sanitation of food bowls and cleaning litter boxes. Make a habit of cleaning their space daily. This would be the first step for a happy and healthy pet.

How about your pet’s personal hygiene? Oral hygiene is important especially for our pets. It is believed that almost 85% of pets will get some form of periodontal disease. To prevent or cure these issues, make sure to regularly visit a veterinarian for teeth and gum checkups. Bathing your pet, such as a dog, is also important; however, make sure to take precautions so you don’t cause serious health issues. For instance, (1) make sure the water is warm, not hot, and that your dog is comfortable; (2) use a shampoo made for dogs, as it contains special nutrients that other shampoos do not; and (3) have an absorbent towel ready to dry the pet, while (4) looking for canine ‘hot spots’ – those red, inflamed skin lesions from over-scratching. Refer to your veterinarian if you find these, to know how best to soothe and bring healing so it doesn’t lead to more serious skin problems.

2. C60 Oils For Pets

C60 (carbon 60) is a naturally occurring molecule composed of 60-carbon atoms forming a sphere, and while research continues, many are touting the benefits of this natural oil for our pets. Some of these benefits include strong antioxidant properties, helping reduce inflammation, improving skin health and UV protection, reduce joint pain and more. Once you decide to use these oils, make sure to use the best quality C60 oil for pets. The market is full of non-natural products, so be careful. Do your research before you buy these oils, understanding what makes a natural and high-quality product. Helping your pets reduce stress in their bodies is one key component, of, for example, C60 avocado oil which has relaxing properties and can benefit the immune system. Understand, this isn’t recommended for all animals, such as birds, so find out if your pet is suited to this product before buying.

3. Parasite Prevention and Management

The best way to prevent parasites is to have your pets checked regularly. Just like we do with our children, pets need constant care, vaccines, and specialized exams, such as fecal exams, which will help detect the presence of parasites. To help prevent your pets from getting these annoying critters, make sure to limit their freedom in the outdoors, especially if there are many other animals they can interact with. It’s not to say that animals can’t interact with each other, but exercising some restraint and limitations would be wise until you learn more about the health of the other pets in their vicinity.

4. Check Your Pet’s Health Weekly

These weekly health exams are not about taking your pets to the veterinarian every week, but rather about keeping a loving eye on your pet. How is their weight doing, or what’s the temperature of your dog’s nose? Moist and cool, or dry? If you regularly check your pet over, you’ll notice if something is amiss, such as if they have leaking from the eyes. You may need to take your dog to the vet if this occurs. Give your pet the care of regular, full body reviews on a weekly basis, gently touching different parts of their body to check them over, checking under the belly, noticing skin changes etc. This way you’ll notice anything unusual before it gets any worse.

5. Food

The body of your pet is as unique as yours. Give them the pleasure to enjoy the food and get the nutrients their body needs. For example, proteins are often the principal element in many animals’ diets. High-quality, meat-based animal foods contain amino acids that are also important for the pet. Pets need lots of energy and the energy comes best from the proteins, fats, and carbohydrates found in their food, so make sure they get the kind that’s best for their breed, and the right amount that keeps them at a healthy weight. What you must not give your pet is alcohol, caffeine, chocolate, and macadamia nuts. These products can stress your pets, cause health issues, and raise the possibility of depression.

Our pets are unique in their own special ways. Like us, they have needs, likes and dislikes, must-dos and should-nots. We have the responsibility to take care of them by respecting what makes them unique, and providing opportunities of comfort. Pay attention to your pets daily routines and any unusual changes. They are clever enough to show their emotions and discomfort. Keep them clean and well-fed. Take them for a walk and check their health in an ongoing way. Do not try to scrimp on natural products that could help, like C60 oils made especially for your little friends. Their happiness will certainly make you happy as well!