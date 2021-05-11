So far this year, 70 OCPS juniors have been awarded a total of $34,500

From Orange County Public Schools and College Board

Applying to college is a complicated process, so the College Board has created a program that guides students through it. This scholarship program is open to all students and it doesn’t require an essay, application, or minimum GPA. Instead, it rewards effort and initiative.

Taking Advanced Placement courses helps prime students for the rigor of college coursework. But in addition to taking these type of courses to make oneself a ‘desirable candidate’, students have to apply to colleges and universities, and then figure out how to finance the institution they choose.

The College Board is helping students make the financial part of a college education a little bit easier. The College Board Opportunity Scholarships awards $500 to 500 students who complete an area of college preparation, such as:

Build your college list,

Practice for the SAT,

Explore scholarships,

Strengthen your college list,

Complete the FAFSA,

Apply to colleges.

Students are eligible for the $500 reward for each step they complete. For students who complete all six planning steps, they are entered into the Complete Your Journey drawing, a $40,000 scholarship.

This program is open to all students and, so far this year, it has awarded $34,500 to 70 OCPS juniors. There’s still time to earn funds. In the coming months, the College Board awards 100 students in each of the six steps. Check their website for details – you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Dates, deadlines and notifications

Students will receive an email if they’re selected as a scholarship recipient. The email will include instructions for students to confirm they meet the eligibility criteria to officially claim their scholarship. If you believe you earned a scholarship and did not receive an email with instructions, please contact the customer service team by phone at 1-844-298-3554 or email at opportunityscholarships@collegeboard.org.

Who can apply?

The College Board Opportunity Scholarships program is currently open to class of 2022 students in the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. territories, regardless of citizenship status. U.S. citizens and residents attending Department of Defense Education Activity schools abroad may also participate. For more information, please see the official rules.

Are there family income requirements?

This program is open to students regardless of their family income. At least half of all scholarships (over $2 million) will be designated for students whose families earn less than $60,000 a year. Whenever students who meet these requirements complete a step, they’ll earn an extra entry in monthly drawings for scholarships.

Get answers to more questions here: FAQ for College Board Opportunity Scholarships

