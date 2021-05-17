Help train today’s interns to become tomorrow’s workforce at no cost to you

From the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Apopka

The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Apopka is once again proud to host the Apopka Youth Works (AYW) program in conjunction with CareerSource Central Florida. This is the seventh year for the program, which provides summer internships to local high school students.

This is an amazing opportunity for students to learn more about career interests while earning a wage. For employers, it is a chance to have help while providing an enriching experience for our youth. The best part is that the program covers all of the students’ wages, taxes and insurance. Summer employment is up to 5-weeks and the students work up to 30 hours/week.

How can you go wrong?

Get seasonal help

Up to 5-week intern, paid by CSCF

Identify future employees

Impact the lives of young adults

If your company is interested in hosting a student this summer, please complete the APPLICATION NOW!

For questions or more information, contact the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce, (407) 886-1441.

The deadline for employer registration is May 21, 2021.