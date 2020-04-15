From the Orange County Newsroom

The health-threatening nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the social distancing, is creating a toxic environment for many. Add in stay-at-home mandates and self-isolation and it should come as no surprise that a major increase in anxiety is affecting many throughout Orange County.

“We’ve never experienced anything like this before because although there have been more severe pandemics throughout history, the world is a much more connected place today,” said Philip Toal, ED.D., LMHC, senior vice president for Orlando-based Aspire Health Partners. “We can get on an airplane and infect people all over the world, plus with social media we’re getting a constant barrage of information that many of us find difficult to absorb, thus heightening our sense of stress and anxiety.”

Toal, who stresses we are all in the same boat and in this together, recommends the following strategies for coping with COVID-19-related stress and anxiety:

Know Your Response to Stress . To accurately determine how the pandemic is affecting you, you must understand how you respond to stress and stressful situations. Everyone is different, so learn how to identify when your stress level is going up, and get comfortable with recognizing this. If you find yourself disengaging, for example, you know you’re stressed, and you can take steps to reduce it.

. To accurately determine how the pandemic is affecting you, you must understand how you respond to stress and stressful situations. Everyone is different, so learn how to identify when your stress level is going up, and get comfortable with recognizing this. If you find yourself disengaging, for example, you know you’re stressed, and you can take steps to reduce it. Allow Breaks from the News . Take time away from news cycles and the constant barrage of information coming your way. Give yourself some quiet time. Distract yourself — listen to music, watch a movie, read, bake a cake, write in a journal, do some yard work. Engage in these activities and don’t forget what works for you.

. Take time away from news cycles and the constant barrage of information coming your way. Give yourself some quiet time. Distract yourself — listen to music, watch a movie, read, bake a cake, write in a journal, do some yard work. Engage in these activities and don’t forget what works for you. Engage in Regular Exercise . Take a walk around the block or go for a bike ride. If you have a dog, it’s a great excuse to go for walks. Come up with exercise routines you can do in your house.

. Take a walk around the block or go for a bike ride. If you have a dog, it’s a great excuse to go for walks. Come up with exercise routines you can do in your house. Get Regular Rest . Stress negatively impacts sleep, and getting proper sleep is critical to maintain good mental health. Try to keep as much of a routine schedule as you can so your sleep patterns are steady.

. Stress negatively impacts sleep, and getting proper sleep is critical to maintain good mental health. Try to keep as much of a routine schedule as you can so your sleep patterns are steady. Reach out for Support . Especially for the elderly and singles, isolation can be very stressful. We can’t go to work, church or a restaurant to socialize right now, so be sure to reach out to friends and family via phone call, video conferencing, etc. This is when technology can be a positive.

. Especially for the elderly and singles, isolation can be very stressful. We can’t go to work, church or a restaurant to socialize right now, so be sure to reach out to friends and family via phone call, video conferencing, etc. This is when technology can be a positive. Things Will Get Better . Remember, even though things are uncertain, the pandemic is time-limited. This is a virus, and viruses run their course. Additionally, doctors are working on treatments and finding a cure.

. Remember, even though things are uncertain, the pandemic is time-limited. This is a virus, and viruses run their course. Additionally, doctors are working on treatments and finding a cure. Give Your Family Needed Space . If you’re with family members during Stay at Home orders, recognize your differences and what they need — alone time, down time, exercise — and respect that amongst each other. As much as we love our families, we can still get on each other’s nerves.

. If you’re with family members during Stay at Home orders, recognize your differences and what they need — alone time, down time, exercise — and respect that amongst each other. As much as we love our families, we can still get on each other’s nerves. Embrace Family Togetherness . Take this opportunity to engage with your family in different ways. Besides eating meals together, you can binge watch movies/TV shows, play cards/board games, or do a home improvement project together. Remember, this is your chance to become closer.

. Take this opportunity to engage with your family in different ways. Besides eating meals together, you can binge watch movies/TV shows, play cards/board games, or do a home improvement project together. Remember, this is your chance to become closer. Talk about Your Feelings . Remember to communicate how you’re feeling to your family and close friends. Share your fears, concerns and anxieties about the pandemic. Talking it through helps.

. Remember to communicate how you’re feeling to your family and close friends. Share your fears, concerns and anxieties about the pandemic. Talking it through helps. Explore New Hobbies and Activities. Creative activities, such as arts and crafts, move you to the right side of your brain and are healing in nature. So try painting or drawing, or maybe start writing that book you’ve always wanted to write. Explore … and see where it takes you.

