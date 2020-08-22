Inspiration

By Charles Towne

In my 80 plus years I have learned a few valuable, life-changing lessons. Yes, some of these lessons are actually life-changing. And, some are a work of a lifetime and take much practice.

These lessons I now share with you.

(1) One of the lessons I learned was from one of our presidents, and it behooves all of us to remember and apply it today. As you might remember, John F. Kennedy said, “Think not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”

(2) Listen, don’t talk. Listen!

(3) The sign of true greatness is to serve others.

(4) Always accept responsibility for your mistakes.

(5) Always tell the truth.

(6) Be forgiving; never hold a grudge.

(7) Be thoughtful and considerate of others.

(8) Do things for others without expecting anything in return.

(9) Don’t give or take offense.

(10) Remember, life is beautiful; beautiful in its bounty, and bountiful in its beauty.

(11) “It isn’t whether you win or lose, but how you play the game.” Grantland Rice, American sportswriter, died on July 13, 1954.

(12) Always make others feel important.

(13) Never forget that God doesn’t make junk. That concerns others as well as yourself.

(14) Never forget that your God loves you.

(15) Always be lavish in your praise and stingy in you criticism.

(16) Be a giver, not a taker.

(17) It doesn’t cost any more to smile, but it pays greater dividends.

(18) We are given the power to build up. Always build up!

(19) Always affirm others.

(20) Treat others as worthy of trust.

(21) Remember, every person has some admirable character traits.

(22) Laugh with others, not at them.

(23) I realize that I am repeating myself but it bears repeating. Being a good listen is the greatest part of being a good communicator.

(24) Use memories, but do not allow memories to use you.

(25) Remember, the number one cause of premature death is not heart disease or high blood pressure, it is lack of purpose.

(26) It is an absolute fact of physiology that there is a rush of healing chemicals released by genuine love.

(27) The acronym for fear is, False Evidence Appearing Real! We would all do well to remember that Papa God is in control and He loves you with an undying love.

Dear Papa God, you are my unreachable dream placed within my grasp. You are the untouchable at the fingertips of my mind. You are my God. O Holy and infinite seeker after my soul, Hound of heaven, I don’t understand it but I know your love for me is real. Praise you, O Holy One, praise you to all creatures. In Jesus name I ask this, knowing that it is destined to be mine, Amen

Charles Towne is first and foremost a Christian. An octogenarian, author, journalist, wildlife photographer, naturalist, caregiver, and survivor, his life has been and continues to be, a never-ending adventure filled with possibilities never imagined. He has adopted the philosophy that to Live fully, laugh uproariously, love passionately, and learn like there is no tomorrow, is a formula for a long and joy-filled life.