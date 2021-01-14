From the Office of State Senator Randolph Bracy, District 11

State Senator Randolph Bracy, along with Farm Share, Feed the Need FL, Apopka High School PTSA, Apopka Area Concern Citizens Council, Careplus, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, and FRRC, is hosting a free Farm Share Food Distribution. This effort is in continuous response to assist residents in Central Florida during this critical time where essential resources are limited due to the COVID-19.

This event is Saturday, January 23rd from 10am–12:30pm (or until supplies are exhausted) at 800 North Wells Street, Apopka 32712 . Farm Share and Feed the Need FL will be delivering enough food items to feed approximately 500-plus families. This is a first-come, first-served drive-through ONLY event. Walking up is not allowed.

At Farm Share, our mission to make sure that no Floridian goes hungry and no food goes to waste. We are proud and thankful to share that we never have and never will charge any organization or individual for food. Our valued donors and Florida farmers make it possible for us to distribute healthy and nutritious fruits, vegetables, proteins, and other non-perishable food to Florida families, children, seniors, and individuals in need.