From the City of Apopka

Starting in mid-2021, the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) will begin the 13 mile widening of State Road 429 (Daniel Webster Western Beltway) Tilden Road to S.R. 414 (John Land Apopka Expressway). The widening, anticipated to be complete by mid-2024, will be broken into three segments to minimize impact to motorists.

CFX will add a travel lane to S.R. 429 in each direction, between Tilden Road and S.R. 414, as well as sound walls along several locations of the expressway. CFX is also implementing a new design element of wider median shoulders that can temporarily accommodate additional traffic during emergency response events, such as traffic accidents or hurricane evacuations.

A one hour, virtual public meeting will be held on January 27, 2021 at 6:30pm. Register online to attend this upcoming virtual public meeting with the Central Florida Expressway Authority.

The speakers presenting for this pre-construction community meeting will be Will Hawthorne, CFX Director of Engineering, and Kathy Putnam, CFX Public Information Officer. During the meeting participants will hear details on the widening, as well as proposed locations for the sound walls. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and leave comments.