On #GivingTuesday, which took place on December 1st, Sonny’s BBQ named three deserving employees to join their newly formed Sonny’s Kindness Crew ( video here ). Each team member selected embodies the spirit of BBQ, is passionate about spreading kindness, and loves helping out their local community.

This year, Sonny’s BBQ wanted to empower their employees to have a say in helping their communities, a change in strategy from previous years when customers would nominate charities of their choice. The three honorees chosen – Tara Boyle, Claudia Hamilton, and Jessica Spinelli – were nominated by their peers and given $2,500 each to donate to a charity of their choice.

Claudia Hamilton – Apopka Server

One of the recognized employees was Claudia Hamilton from Apopka, who chose to donate her $2500 to JDRF (formally known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). Hamilton’s daughter was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at just six-years-old. Since then, Hamilton has championed for a cure with JDRF, participating in walks and donating to the organization when possible. Her passion for others is also evident at Sonny’s BBQ, where her peers describe her as one who truly stands out, “that goes the extra mile for her guests and colleagues.”

The other two employees recognized for their kindness:

Tara Boyle (Palm Harbor, director of operations), donating to the Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services – Holocaust Survivor Program: Tara’s mom leads the local Holocaust Survivor’s Program and describes her mom as “the epitome of kindness.” It runs in the family, as Tara graciously leads her staff to spread Sonny’s BBQ’s mission of kindness throughout her community.

Jessica Spinelli (Orange Park, server), donating to the construction of the new NICU rooms / wing at Wolfson's Children's Hospital. Renderings of the project can be found here. Jessica's resilience doesn't go unnoticed by her peers. After delivering her daughter at Wolfson's two months early, Jessica has become an advocate for supporting newborn ICU services and helping other mothers get the care they need for themselves and their newborn children.

“Throughout this year of uncertainty, we’ve recognized the importance of rewarding the core of our culture – our team members – who are passionate about spreading kindness and who selflessly give back to their communities,” said Sonny’s Chief Kindness Officer Kennon Adkinson. “With a mission to Spread the Spirit of BBQ, our team strives to define southern hospitality by extending kindness during Giving Tuesday and beyond, making it a visible, year-round value in action.”