Working from home (WFH) problems… and solutions
|From Hustle
|Kids are bored at home. Finding ways to keep them entertained is about to be big business.
US parents already spend $22B/yr on after-school activities like sports or dance classes, not to mention $36.2B/yr on child care. But as schools across the country shutter, kids are stuck in self-quarantine 24/7.
Meanwhile, parents (either WFH or applying for new jobs) are sleuthing out ways to keep their kids active.
Kid-tainment is taking off
Companies from across several industries have pivoted to meet the rising demand:
Your kid is now a virtual camper
Many kids’ programs run on a freemium model — with profits coming from a volatile ad market. But some are selling subscriptions, or “bunks,” in virtual camps.
If your kid hates their piano lessons, they may be out of luck, even in isolation. Searches for terms like “online music lessons” and “online art classes” have boomed in the last week.