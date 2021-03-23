Focus on Business

By Allen Brown

Looking to make kicks (slang for ‘shoes’ or ‘sneakers’) selling your side gig or new hustle? You need to learn some smart ways of making a huge profit out of it. As you already know, kicks selling and reselling have been on for years and many are getting in on the breezy income; but for a newbie, you need to learn the ropes.

Selling kicks, like every other startup, requires lots of commitment to the business and getting familiar with the terrain, because the last thing you want is investing in products that nobody wants to buy. It is alright to desire JV Ortiz’s kind of kick’s selling life, and if you are looking to make something huge for your new kicks business, or you are tired of poor sales, here is your chance to upgrade.

In this article you will discover smarter ways of selling kicks and making impressive profits like others, so stick around and learn.

Some Smart Tips On Kicks Selling

Read more about the business

Wearing a pair of sneakers is not the same thing as knowing how the market thrives, and since you are looking to venture into the market it will be important to read about it. Subscribe to sites and channels that supply useful tips and guides like this one, as well as staying in the loop of news and other content about the niche. That way, you can have first-hand information and background on the market and some of the things to expect as you get ready to test the waters.

Flipping shoes pays greatly too

Why wear all the beautiful sneakers you buy when you can make sweet dollars from reselling them at a higher price? Even if you are new to kicks selling, you must have heard about phone flipping, and probably never thought that flipping shoes could give you additional dollars. Well, now you know. If you are yet to get a store, create a social media platform if you haven’t any yet, advertise your products and make the sales. Let’s say you bought a new Yeezy Boost 350 for $290; you can peck the price at $350, and isn’t that a faster way of making sales? Sure, it is. So start thinking about reselling every time you buy sneakers.

Carve A Niche Within The Niche

In marketing, becoming an authority is one of the smartest ways of making crazy sales and carting home profits. The pros in the business insist that the huge profits come from reading and knowing so much about the market and standing out from the clutter. Yes, in a market so saturated with people selling and reselling sneakers, you can pull all the customers by being known for selling the best brands. You can also do this by ensuring your store has most of the things lacking in your competitor’s store. Things like excellent customer care, use of celebrities for endorsement deals (if you can afford), as well as featuring fashion experts on podcasts, and freebies like eBooks all help you get ahead of the rest. So find something interesting and beneficial, something extra that will bring the traffic to your store. It will make you stand out in your niche.

Start With A Popular Product.

If you are just starting out, begin selling already known and loved kicks in the market. This will help you get going, especially if you do not have the resources for extensive marketing, campaigns, using fashion experts, and the rest. You can still make huge profits by opting for a popular brand and selling them at good prices.

Set a Friendly Price

Indeed, profits are the ideal business motivation, and you can still make a commensurate profit by setting right and affordable prices. If your products are popular and preferred, and if they also come with good prices that are slightly less than your competitor’s prices, you are in for amazing sales and huge profits. So, catch on to the price thing and give frugality a chance; the profit will be incredible while maybe flipping some shoes too.

Give Your Product the Campaign They Need

You cannot go very far without marketing your kicks. As earlier mentioned, your lovely kicks will not sell themselves on your store wall when no one knows much about them. Start by creating a website, get affiliate links, invest in your social media platforms, and activate the digital marketing game. In today’s world, outdoor advertising doesn’t help as much as digital marketing. Everyone has a smartphone now, and look at their phone screens for most of the day. You’ll do well to catch their attention and ignite their desire for your kicks by targeted marketing. Let your ideal customers find you, and turn on your profit knob.

Finally, go back to your drawing board, evaluate your success and profits in a month or two, read these tips again as you’ll discover some tips you missed, and keep your sale on. Keep in mind that every business takes time to grow, so read, practice, and keep pushing; it will come around.