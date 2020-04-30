From Let’s Talk About it with Rod Love and Greg Jackson

Governor Ron DeSantis took the podium last night to describe Florida’s path toward reopening. The Governor’s plan, dubbed “Safe. Smart. Step-By-Step.”, takes effect on May 4.

Phase 1 Reopening

Schools remain distance learning.

Visits to senior living facilities are prohibited.

Elective surgeries can resume

Restaurants may offer outdoor seating with six-foot space between tables and indoor seating at 25% capacity.

Retail can operate at 25% of indoor capacity.

No change for bars, gyms, and personal services such as hairdressers.

Vulnerable individuals should avoid close contact with people outside the home.

All individuals, when in public, should maximize physical distance from others.

Avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for physical distancing.

Face masks are recommended for all those in face-to-face interactions and where you can’t social distance.

Orange County Florida Mayor Jerry Demings briefed his constituents on his continued planned reopening guided by “Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force”. Orange County will maintain its curfew through the May 4th state’s reopening plan.

