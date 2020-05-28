District’s Blue School Grant Program accepting applications June 1–Sept. 4

From the St. Johns River Water Management District

Now entering the fifth year of its Blue School Grant Program, the St. Johns River Water Management District anticipates offering up to $20,000 in grants for education projects that enrich student knowledge of Florida’s water resources through hands-on learning.

“Even with distance learning and virtual classrooms in the mix, Blue School Grants are a great way for the district to partner with local schools on their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs,” said St. Johns River Water Management District Executive Director Dr. Ann Shortelle. “We have funded 47 water resource education projects in the last four funding cycles, and I’m looking forward to another round of inspiring and imaginative project ideas.”

Through the district’s Blue School Grant Program, up to $2,000 per school may be awarded to middle and high school teachers to enhance student knowledge of Florida’s water resources. Public and charter school teachers within the district’s boundaries are eligible to apply.

Application

The application period runs June 1–Sept. 4, giving teachers all summer to prepare their project proposals for the 2020–2021 grants.

An informational webinar on the grant application process will be held June 2 from 10–10:30 a.m. Register for the webinar at www.sjrwmd.com/education/blue-school.

Grants may be awarded in three areas

Freshwater resources field study,

Water conserving landscape projects, or

Water conservation community/school awareness campaigns.

Due to COVID-19, there is flexibility, with appropriate communication with the district, about changes in needs due to uncertain nature of school formats for the 2020–2021 school year.

Examples of previous successful grant applications

Service-learning projects where middle and high school students partnered to study water quality

Creation of native landscape garden with educational signage

Water quality comparison of stormwater ponds on campus

Conversion of traditional irrigation to micro-irrigation in school landscape

Water conservation awareness posters and video

Teachers receiving grants will be notified on Oct. 1.

Information about criteria and deadlines and the online application can be found at www.sjrwmd.com/education/blueschool or contact Dr. Jennifer Mitchell at jmitchell@sjrwmd.com or 904-730-6283.

Learn more about district professionals in STEM careers here.

###

About the St. Johns River Water Management District

St. Johns River Water Management District staff are committed to ensuring the sustainable use and protection of water resources for the benefit of the people of the district and the state of Florida. The St. Johns River Water Management District is one of five districts in Florida managing groundwater and surface water supplies in the state. The district encompasses all or part of 18 northeast and east-central Florida counties. District headquarters are in Palatka, and staff also are available to serve the public at service centers in Maitland, Jacksonville and Palm Bay.