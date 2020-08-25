The District’s online water education resources can help teachers, homeschoolers and lifelong learners discover more about Florida’s water resources through webinars, at-home activities, videos and more

From the St. Johns River Water Management District

If you’re looking for educational resources for kids through adults, take an online adventure into the world of water by visiting the St. Johns River Water Management District’s updated educational webpages. The District’s online water education resources can help teachers, homeschoolers and lifelong learners discover more about Florida’s water resources through webinars, at-home activities, videos and more.

Resources include video lessons about the Floridan aquifer system, prescribed fire, harvesting rough fish to improve water quality, water pollution and “critters” in stormwater ponds and natural waterways. These videos enhance current educational resources on the District’s website, www.sjrwmd.com/education, including hands-on activities, educational videos with self-grading quizzes, coloring sheets, vocabulary words, stories to read and interactive cartoon adventures in the world of water.

Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, a District public communications coordinator, leads the agency’s educational outreach program. She hosts regular free webinars on a variety of water-related topics. Upcoming webinars include Lake Apopka’s Submerged Aquatic Habitat Restoration on Aug. 27 and Protecting the Environment through Agricultural Innovation on Sept. 10. Register at www.sjrwmd.com/education/#webinars.

Also available through the District’s website are:

The Great Water Odyssey SM , a fun, interactive way for Florida’s students to learn about water resources and their protection and conservation. Odyssey includes components of science, geography, social studies, reading, technology and math.

, a fun, interactive way for Florida’s students to learn about water resources and their protection and conservation. Odyssey includes components of science, geography, social studies, reading, technology and math. An introduction to district mascot Raleigh Otter, a tour of the St. Johns River and overview of water management in Florida: www.sjrwmd.com/education/raleighs-den.

Tour the Indian River Lagoon from the perspective of lagoon natives Sebastian and Lucie Snook, with information on seagrasses, mangroves and other unique lagoon tidbits: www.sjrwmd.com/education/snooks-cove.

Learn about the different kinds of aquatic macroinvertebrates and how they are indicators of water quality: www.sjrwmd.com/education/macroinvertebrates.

A collection of activity and coloring sheets to download, reading comprehension activities and lesson plans with videos: www.sjrwmd.com/education/teacher.

Videos on the District’s YouTube channel feature otters, manatees, the journey of a water sample, highlights of District public lands and much more: www.youtube.com/user/floridaswater.

Teachers and parent-teachers also are invited to reach out to Mitchell at jmitchell@sjrwmd.com with questions or to schedule an online lesson.

St. Johns River Water Management District staff are committed to ensuring the sustainable use and protection of water resources for the benefit of the people of the district and the state of Florida. The St. Johns River Water Management District is one of five districts in Florida managing groundwater and surface water supplies in the state. The district encompasses all or part of 18 northeast and east-central Florida counties. District headquarters are in Palatka, and staff also are available to serve the public at service centers in Maitland, Jacksonville and Palm Bay.