43% of COVID cases in last two weeks are in residents ages 20-29; test sites in Apopka for COVID-19 this week, True Health also hosting new testing sites; CARES funds available for residents and grants for small businesses

From the Orange County Newsroom

CONTINUED INCREASE IN COVID-19 CASES

Over the past 14 days, Orange County has had 2,561 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. Forty-three percent of these cases are in residents ages 20-29. In addition, 782 new cases were diagnosed over the weekend, with 437 positive cases alone were announced on Saturday, June 20, 2020. This was a single-day record for new cases, which included a positivity rate of 16.7%.

Since March 2020, Orange County has had 5,157 cases, including 408 hospitalizations. In total, there have been 49 resident deaths due to COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County reported that the current positivity rate for the County is 4.5% and the recovery rate is 55%, which has dropped significantly from previous weeks when it was in the high 80s.

Due to climbing numbers this week, Florida surpassed a total of 100,000 COVID-19 cases. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings stressed the importance of the face covering mandate and for residents to abide by it in order to help slow the spread of the virus.

TESTING SITES

Orange County Health Services will be providing free COVID-19 testing to residents in the Apopka and Zellwood areas this week. All residents who are tested will receive free hand sanitizers and masks. Appointments are still available on June 25 and June 26 at the Neighborhood Center for Families/Zellwood. Appointments must be booked online at www.ocfl.net/Zellwood.

True Health, an Orange County Primary Care Access Network (PCAN) partner, is also offering testing in the Lake Underhill area, South Orlando and Alafaya Trail areas. More information on these locations can be found at www.ocfl.net/coronavirus.

ASSISTANCE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

Orange County is continuing to provide support for local businesses. As of this morning, more than $9 million was approved to be distributed to establishments through the Orange Cares Small Business Grants. Those small businesses that are in need of assistance can still apply. The application is open at www.ocfl.net/OrangeCares.

Orange County will also distribute free personal protective equipment (PPE) to small businesses on Wednesday, June 24 through Friday, Friday June 26. The PPE kits will include 200 disposable facemasks, 15 cloth masks and 20 bottles of hand sanitizers. Online appointments are required. Visit www.ocfl.net/PPE to register. Businesses can choose from three locations throughout Orange County, including South Orange Youth Complex, West Orange Park and Downey Park.

ASSISTANCE FOR RESIDENTS

More than 30,000 residents have applied for assistance from the Orange CARES for Residents Program. Orange County’s staff will process these applications as quickly as possible. The next application date is still being determined based on the number of applications that are approved. A future announcement will be made on Orange County’s website and on Orange County’s social media channels.