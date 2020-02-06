Weather Alert From the National Weather Service

WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Martin, Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard, Southern Lake, Southern Brevard, St. Lucie, Okeechobee, Osceola, Inland Volusia, Seminole, Indian River, Northern Lake and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT... Scattered to numerous lightning storms are forecast to quickly move eastward across east central Florida tonight, and then sweep offshore Martin and Saint Lucie Counties early Friday morning. While all of east central Florida is at some risk for strong to possibly severe storms, the best chance for damaging wind and or brief tornadoes exists from Lake County to the Interstate 4 corridor and east to the Space Coast late tonight and into early Friday morning. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph, and isolated tornadoes. .HIGH WIND IMPACT... A Wind Advisory is in effect through late tonight. Strong southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with frequent higher gusts of 35 to 40 mph will produce hazardous conditions for boaters on the intracoastal waters and inland lakes. The gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects, and snap off small tree limbs.