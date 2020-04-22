From the Office of Senator Randolph Bracy, District 11 (Apopka’s District)

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) still spreading and threatening many of our livelihoods, State Senator Randolph Bracy will host a food distribution event to serve his constituents in Central Florida during this critical time.

Senator Bracy and his event partners will be delivering enough food to feed over 500 families. Some of the items to be distributed include: fresh fruit and vegetables, water, assorted non-perishable items and much more.

Out of an abundance of caution, constituents can only drive through in a car while staff and volunteers load up each vehicle.

Senator Bracy is grateful to have the opportunity to serve his constituents and strongly appreciates Farm Share and Feed the Need Florida’s support to Florida Senate District 11.

WHERE: 5230 Indian Hill Road, Orlando, FL 32808

WHEN: 10am – 1pm on Friday, April 24th, 2020

WHO: State Senator Randolph Bracy (D-Ocoee)

The Experience Christian Center

Farm Share

Feed the Need Florida