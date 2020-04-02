From the Office of Senator Randolph Bracy, District 11

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) still spreading and threatening many of our livelihoods, State Senator Randolph Bracy will host a food distribution event to serve his constituents in Central Florida during this critical time.

Senator Bracy and his event partners will be delivering enough food to feed over 500

families.

Some of the items to be distributed include: fresh fruit and vegetables, poultry,

fish, juice, water, assorted breads and much more.

Out of an abundance of caution, constituents can only drive through in a car while staff and volunteers load up each vehicle.

Senator Bracy is grateful to have the opportunity to serve his constituents and

strongly appreciates Farm Share’s support to Florida Senate District 11.

WHO: State Senator Randolph Bracy (D-Ocoee); Promise Seeds Initiatives; CarePlus Health Plans

WHAT: Farm Share Food Distribution

WHERE: 832 Courtland Street, Orlando, FL 32804

WHEN: 10am – 1pm on Friday, April 3rd, 2020

This is a first-come, first-served drive-through ONLY event. Walking up is not allowed.

If you are interested in volunteering for this event please use this link to sign-up: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040849AFAA29A3FC1-volunteer

Thank you for the opportunity to serve you. Continue to stay healthy and safe, District 11!!

About Farm Share

At Farm Share, our mission to make sure that no Floridian goes hungry and no food goes to waste.

We are proud and thankful to share that we never have and never will charge any organization or individual for food.

Our valued donors and Florida farmers make it possible for us to distribute healthy and nutritious fruits, vegetables, proteins and other non-perishable food to Florida families, children, seniors and individuals in need.