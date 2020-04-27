From the Office of State Senator Randolph Bracy (D-Ocoee), District 11

As a former educator, Senator Randolph Bracy has never stopped using his first-hand experience to diligently fight for better education, higher teacher pay, and a brighter future for our students. And this year, Senator Bracy is going the extra mile to show our educators his appreciation and admiration as he kicks off his first Golden Apple Awards.

The Golden Apple Awards seeks to recognize our top educators who go above and beyond.

To nominate someone, you must create a short video no longer than 3 minutes explaining why this person should be a Golden Apple Award recipient. A successful submission means messaging Senator Bracy on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with your video. Alternatively, you can also email your video to: randolphbracy@yahoo.com.

May 5th is Teachers Appreciation Day and will be the day all of the winners are announced. A panel of community leaders will select a total of 10 winners who will be awarded a cash prize. First place receives $1500. Second place receives $1000. Third place receives $750. And all of the other winners will receive $500.

Senator Bracy looks forward to watching every video and noted: “America’s future is written in our classrooms. We all depend on our teachers who guarantee that our young ones have the best education possible. I personally want to thank every single teacher in the state of Florida for their hard work and sacrifice.”

Check out Senator Bracy’s video with more on the Golden Apple Awards here: