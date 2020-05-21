With everything revolving around social distancing, the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory has partnered with planetariums and expert star gazers across the country to come together and lift our eyes to the night sky. On Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10 p.m. EDT astronomers, both backyard and professional, will get a tour of the cosmos with the Nationwide Livestream Star Party.

This unique, one-of-a-kind event will take place across multiple time zones and give participants a deeper look at the stars from different spots across the country.

The Virtual Star Parties utilize online video to spread the love of astronomy while practicing social distancing.

“Amy Oliver, the public affairs officer with the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, reached out to us after seeing the success of our virtual star parties we’ve been hosting during the College’s closing,” said Derek Demeter, director of the planetarium. “We immediately agreed to participate in the Nationwide Livestream Star Party. We knew this would be an opportunity for Seminole State and the planetarium to reach an even larger audience both nationally and internationally and help inspire a new generation of astronomers and space explorers. We also want to give them hope and an escape during this dark time and allow them to explore the great wonders of our cosmos.”

The Nationwide Livestream Star Party was launched from the Smithsonian Institution with a mission of educating and connecting with the public from the safety of their home. By working with educators and astronomers across the country, they are able to engage the public and entertain them while encouraging them to fall in love with the night sky.

The Emil Buehler Planetarium at Seminole State College will have some great company at the party on Friday with the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatoryin Amado, Arizona; University of Arizona’s Mt. Lemmon Sky Center in Tucson, Arizona and Wichita State University Cohen Honors College with more joining in.

To participate in the Nationwide Livestream Star Party, tune in on YouTube from your device on May 22 at 10 p.m. EDT and enjoy your guided tour of the universe.