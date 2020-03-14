By Self-Help Credit Union

Self-Help Credit Union, located at 667 West Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka, is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a local student who demonstrates a commitment to community service. The application deadline is April 30, 2020. Applicants will be evaluated on their leadership and proven commitment to serving our community. Students must be enrolled in an accredited post-secondary educational institution, which includes colleges, universities, technical, trade, and vocational schools.

Established in 2015, last year Self-Help Credit Union awarded a total of $29,000 to students striving to make a positive impact on the future. Scholarship applications and guidelines can be found at our Apopka branch, at any Self-Help CU office or online at self-help.org.

Applications must be returned to a local branch or mailed to Self-Help Credit Union, Attn: Kayla Lance, 59 Chestnut St. W. Suite 1, Rosman, NC 28772 by no later than Friday, April 30, 2020. Applications may also be emailed to kayla.lance@self-help.org.

Self-Help works to provide fair and affordable financial products for all, especially those that help, women, single parents, low-to-moderate-income families and communities of color to build wealth, repair credit and achieve their financial goals.

Self-Help Credit Union was founded in 1984 with $77 in proceeds from a bake sale. It initially focused on helping small businesses and home buyers in under-served areas, and has expanded into real estate development and green lending to help build stronger communities. Self-Help now serves more than 77,000 members through 33 branches and offices in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. More information about Self-Help Credit Union can be found at self-help.org.