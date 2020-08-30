Inspiration

By Charles Towne

Step 1: Anyone determined to walk this path should adapt this essential principle: Always insist on having your own way.

Step 2: Always insist on having the last word: After all, you know that it is your opinion that counts.

Step 3: Never forget this important fact: Others are only here to serve you.

Step 4: Always be sure that you have plenty of idle time.

Step 5: Always avoid responsibility unless it is to your benefit.

Step 6: Always place blame for mistakes on others; after all, they know that you are never wrong.

Step 7: Truth and honesty are old fashioned and should be avoided at all cost.

Step 8: Never listen to others, after all, you know that their opinion isn’t important.

Step 9: Always harbor a grudge, for as you know, forgiveness is a human weakness!

Step 10: Always be totally self absorbed and get what you can out of life, no matter the cost.

Step 11: If you ever do something for anyone else, always remind them that they owe you.

Step 12: Never listen to others! After all, their opinion doesn’t really count, and they are probably wrong anyway.

Step 13: When wronged don’t hold anything back; if they were really your friend they wouldn’t have offended you to began with.

Step 14: Always use your acquaintances to your advantage; there are plenty more fools out there waiting to serve you.

Step 15: Do whatever it takes to get your own way, because it is the results that count.

Step 16: Remember, it was your environment that molded you, therefore any weaknesses that you have, you received from your parents. And therefore, you shouldn’t be held responsible.

Step 17: Never forget, life is only as good as others can make it for you.

Step 18: Never forget, the true sign of cleverness lies in what you can get others to do for you.

Step 19: Always shun those that fail to recognize your superiority.

Step 21: When you can’t blame others for your difficulties, blame God. After all, He is ultimately at fault.

These steps need not all be adopted all at one time to bring about the desired results. As you apply them one at a time, you will be surprised how quickly they become habit and control your life.

Charles Towne is first and foremost a Christian. An octogenarian, author, journalist, wildlife photographer, naturalist, caregiver, and survivor, his life has been and continues to be, a never-ending adventure filled with possibilities never imagined. He has adopted the philosophy that to Live fully, laugh uproariously, love passionately, and learn like there is no tomorrow, is a formula for a long and joy-filled life.