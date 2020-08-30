One in six Central Floridians may struggle with hunger this year

From Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is accustomed to providing tens of millions of meals each year in the fight against hunger, but this year, the need for donations is greater than ever due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent national survey conducted by Feeding America estimates that one in six Central Floridians may struggle with hunger this year – an anticipated 49% increase. In honor of Hunger Action Month, Second Harvest is asking the community to help “Stock the Shelves” this September.

The month-long effort encourages Central Floridians to take action in the fight against hunger. Second Harvest is also making it easy to get involved by featuring at-home and socially distanced activities, such as:

Donate 30 non-perishable food items representing each day of the month

Host a virtual food drive or FUNdraiser

Wear orange on Sept. 10 for Hunger Action Day

Donate $30 for 30 days of hunger

Donate your Buy One, Get One (BOGO) deals after shopping

Sign-up to volunteer

Dine or shop at local establishments, such as Black Rooster Taqueria, Action Gator Tire and Kendra Scott on select days; a portion of each sale will be donated to Second Harvest

Ways to get involved will also be posted on the nonprofit’s Facebook page throughout the month. Second Harvest encourages participants to share how they’re helping “Stock the Shelves” on social media by using #StockTheShelves.

“Now, more than ever, the community should come together to help those in need stock their shelves,” said Dave Krepcho, president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. “With every donation we receive, we are able to help our network of more than 550 feeding partners serve 66,000 people each day across six counties. Every canned good, every volunteer and every awareness effort makes a difference.”

To learn more about the “Stock the Shelves” campaign, Hunger Action Month and other ways to get involved with Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, visit www.FeedHopeNow.org.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is a member of Feeding America – the largest charitable domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. SHFBCF secures and distributes food and grocery products to approximately 550 local nonprofit feeding programs throughout Central Florida. Last year, with the help of food and financial donors, volunteers and a caring, committed community, the food bank has distributed enough food for 76 million meals to partner programs such as food pantries, soup kitchens, women’s shelters, senior centers, day care centers and Kids Cafes. In addition, Second Harvest’s 16-week culinary program teaches foodservice-based technical, life and employability skills to economically hard-pressed adults. Second Harvest is distributing enough food to feed 66,000 people a day. To learn more about SHFBCF, visit www.FeedHopeNow.org.