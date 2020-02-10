This Monday on WOKB 1680AM Radio “LET’S TALK ABOUT IT” with Rod Love and Greg Jackson, the “Dynamic Duo” will tackle the issue of “Step Up For Students”, the school choice voucher initiative that has provided over 100,000+ scholarships to low income, white, black and brown children in desperate need of a quality education. Florida’s largest school voucher program Tuesday denounced efforts by two Orlando lawmakers to pressure companies to stop contributions because some participating private schools have anti-gay policies.

Special guest to defend the need for Step Up for Students scholarship support will be Pastor Robert Ward, Chairman of the Florida African American Ministers Alliance. Pastor Ward is the founder of the Mt. Moriah Christian Fundamental Academy in St. Petersburg and stated that a majority of students attending Mt. Moriah utilize the state’s scholarship program to pay tuition for their education of whom otherwise would not be able to.

Where is the NAACP, Urban Leagues, SCLC? Where is your voice in this conversation?

What is the solution to remedy this issue, 2,000 scholarships have already been eliminated since companies have begun to withdraw their support? What families are being hurt the most, poor families? Does your economic or voting power matter?

Let's Talk Nation will also hear what "Nicole Knows", these and other topics are discussed

