From the City of Apopka

The City of Apopka Utility Billing Department is warning customers to be aware of fraudulent callers threatening disconnections and demanding payment for past due amounts.

It has been reported that customers in Apopka have been receiving phone calls from 407-703-1727 claiming to be the City of Apopka Utility Billing. At this time, the Apopka Utility Department is not making automated or personal calls to collect past due balances.

If you suspect scammers have targeted you, call 407-703-1727 and notify your local law enforcement agency at the non-emergency line.

The Apopka Utility Billing Department is responsible for billing and receiving payments for water, sewer, reclaimed water and garbage service.