From the Florida Department of Health in Orange County

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County encourages the community to get prepared for hurricane season, and take advantage of the state’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday on certain disaster preparedness supplies.

The 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. This sales tax holiday begins Friday, May 29, 2020, and extends through Thursday, June 4, 2020.

During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax. However, the sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

Qualifying Items

Selling for $10 or less:

Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)

Selling for $20 or less:

Any portable, self-powered light source

(powered by battery, solar, hand-crank, or gas):

 Candles  Flashlights  Lanterns

Selling for $25 or less:

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP

gas and kerosene containers

Selling for $30 or less:

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries,

listed sizes only (excluding automobile and

boat batteries):

 AAA-cell  AA-cell

 C-cell  D-cell

 6-volt  9-volt

Coolers and ice chests (food-storage;

nonelectrical)

Selling for $50 or less:

• Bungee cords

• Ground anchor systems

• Radios (powered by battery, solar, or handcrank)

 Two-way

 Weather band

• Ratchet straps

• Tarpaulins (tarps)

• Tie-down kits

• Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop

cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting

Selling for $750 or less:

Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage

Note: Eligible light sources and radios qualify for the exemption even if electrical cords are also included.

For more information and a list of qualifying items, please see the Department of Revenue’s Taxpayer Information Publication on the 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.