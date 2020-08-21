From the Orange County Newsroom

It’s a proven fact car seats and boosters provide protection for infants and children. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car seats reduce the chances for death by as much as 70% when properly used.

In an effort to make sure parents and caregivers select and install seats correctly, Orange County Fire Rescue Department (OCFRD), in partnership with Orange County Sheriff’s Office, is offering free car seat safety inspections regularly at various fire stations across Orange County.

This is a chance for a one-on-one session with a Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician. These experts will help parents and caregivers select the correct car seat based on a child’s height, weight and age. Technicians will also help properly install the car seat into the vehicle.

During the appointment, the technicians will check any car seat recalls, and make sure there isn’t any significant damage to an existing car seat. Visitors will also be able to get hands-on experience with installation and be able to ask questions. If possible, parents and caregivers are encouraged to bring their children to the checkpoints.

“Three out four car seats are not used or installed correctly,” says Assistant Fire Marshal Inez

Pressler. “We offer these checkpoints in the morning and evening to better accommodate families. We want them to take advantage of this free resource in their communities.”

For more information on OCFRD Car Seat Safety Inspections, visit www.ocfrd.com and click the Education/Community Relations tab.

*Please note: At this time, masks will be required. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided. Car seat inspectors will also adhere to social distancing guidelines.

3 Tips about Car Seat Safety: