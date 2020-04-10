From the Office of State Representative Kamia Brown

State Representative Kamia Brown will host a farm share distribution for families in need due to the impact of COVID-19. The farm share will take place in the South Apopka Community at the P&W Market on April 18th from 10 am to 1 pm.

Representative Brown made the following comment: “There is no doubt that families are hurting and many are struggling to make ends meet due to the impact that COVID-19 has had on our communities. I am so grateful that with our amazing community partners, we will be able to assist families during these trying times.”

The farm share will operate on a first come, first served basis and be strictly available via drive thru. For those in need of them, there will also be re-employment assistance applications available in all 3 provided languages (Creole, Spanish and English). The limited number of volunteers will be properly masked and gloved to abide by CDC guidelines.

When: Saturday, April 18th, 2020. 10:00am – 1:00pm

Where: P&W Market Apopka: 1209 Clarcona Rd., Apopka, FL 32703

What: Farm Share Distribution

Farm Share was established in 1991 based on the simple idea to distribute fresh food Free of Charge to families, children, seniors and individuals in need throughout Florida. This simple but innovative idea has now grown into an organization that feeds millions of people and distributes more than 88 million pounds of healthy and nutritious food annually.