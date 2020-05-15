Relief for struggling Americans, small businesses and communities – new details on benefits for Florida and Orange County

From the Office of US Representative Val Demings

Rep. Demings announced support for The Heroes Act on Friday, House Democrats’ new legislation to provide emergency relief for struggling Americans, small businesses and communities.

“This is a crisis we’ve never seen before and we need to do things we’ve never done before,” said Rep Demings. “This unprecedented emergency support is vital to help families and communities survive this pandemic, which has taken over 80,000 American lives and caused a depression-level economic crash.

“Our focus in this legislation is to support working families, shore up struggling small businesses, ensure that local communities can continue to provide lifesaving services, and create critical protections for essential and frontline workers.

“…The truth is that people are struggling. Either we help now, or America is facing a dark, deep depression which will last for years. That’s not an option, so I and my Democratic colleagues are taking action.”

An analysis prepared by the Congressional Research Service estimates that in addition to its other provisions, the Heroes Act will provide $26.6 billion for the Florida Coronavirus Relief Fund in 2020 and 2021.

In addition, the legislation includes the following for COVID-19 response in communities in the 10th Congressional District:

Orange County: $787 million Orlando: $166 million Apopka: $26 million Ocoee: $24 million Winter Garden: $22 million Belle Isle: $3.5 million Windermere: $1.7 million Edgewood: $1.5 million Oakland: $1.5 million Eatonville: $1.1 million Lake Butler: $887,178 Lake Buena Vista: $13,330



The Heroes Act also includes a $90 billion fund to support state and local public education, including $5,231,568 for Florida communities. This funding will help maintain or restore state and local fiscal support for elementary, secondary and public higher education and can be used to meet a wide range of urgent needs, including summer learning, afterschool programs, distance learning, and emergency financial aid for college students as well as coordination with public health departments to mitigate the spread of disease.

In addition to resources for our state, local, tribal and territorial governments, the Heroes Act provides transformative, far-reaching support to protect the lives and livelihoods of the American people and the life of our democracy.