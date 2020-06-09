The Justice in Policing Act was introduced Monday

From the Office of U.S. Representative Val Demings, District 10

Rep. Demings is an original cosponsor of the Justice in Policing Act, legislation released Monday. Rep. Demings is a former 27-year law enforcement officer and was the first female Chief of Police of the Orlando Police Department.

Said Rep. Demings, “To be clear: the overwhelming number of men and women in law enforcement are good, decent people who are a blessing to our nation. I have personally served with many of them. However, we desperately need additional changes to hold bad cops accountable. This legislation combines decades of work by the Congressional Black Caucus and the House Judiciary Committee to give America’s police departments the guidance, support, and accountability needed to protect and serve every American equally, regardless of their race.

“Some portions of the bill need additional work and l look forward to providing my assistance in those areas, and I’m glad that some of its proposals—for example on the federal reporting of officer misconduct—have already been scheduled to go into effect. Our goal is to attract the best to the profession, and we must ensure legislative efforts do not prevent America’s finest sons and daughters from seeking a career in law enforcement.

“However, racism is America’s ghost in the room. We have suffered from it, we have died from it, we have struggled with it. And we have seen that racism is about systems. While we cannot know, nor legislate, a man’s heart, we see in Mr. Floyd’s senseless and heartbreaking death the impacts of a system that—like in healthcare, housing, education, and opportunity—has disproportionately failed Black Americans for centuries.

“To protect our communities and the life, liberty, and safety of every American, it is vital that we hold bad cops accountable, end unjust practices, increase transparency, and refocus police on their core mission: to protect and serve every American, regardless of their race. I know the good men and women in law enforcement and our communities across the nation expect us to work together to do just that.”