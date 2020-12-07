Every senior deserves to have the resources needed to live safely and securely; to live with dignity
From the Office of Congresswoman Val Demings
|Last week, Representative Val Demings held a seniors tele-town hall with local experts to discuss resources and services available to seniors in Central Florida. Experts from Social Security, AARP, Seniors First, and Senior Resource Alliance joined the call and discussed a variety of topics. The important highlights and resources from that call are highlighted below.
Important Resource Contact Information
Also helpful are:
COVID-19
AARP Coronavirus Resource Page
Orange County Resident Resources
Food Assistance
Bring Hope Home is a Second Harvest Food Bank program that provides perishable and nonperishable food items to the doorsteps of qualifying seniors, homebound individuals, individuals with a disability, veterans and those in the high risk group for contracting the coronavirus. To learn more about this program, visit www.feedhopenow.org/
In addition, Seniors First offers two food programs:
Home Maintenance and Utilities
The Housing Rehabilitation program assists qualified homeowners with repairs to eliminate existing life, safety, health and code violations. To be eligible, homeowners must have owned and lived in the home for a minimum of one year and meet very low-income guidelines. The income guidelines chart is available for your consideration. Email housing@ocfl.net or call (407) 836-5150
For Low-Income Energy Assistance, call 407-514-1800, press 1
Mental Health and Wellness
This year has been a lonely time for many seniors. If you want to talk to someone, please call one of the following services:
AARP Friendly Voice
Senior Resource Alliance Health & Wellness: 407-514-1806
Report Fraud and Abuse
Beware of anyone offering you a deal that seems too good to be true. It probably is. If you need to report fraud or abuse, call one of the following numbers: