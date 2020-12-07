Important Resource Contact Information

Also helpful are:

COVID-19

AARP Coronavirus Resource Page

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, AARP is providing information, advocacy and resources to help older people and their caregivers protect themselves from the virus, prevent it from spreading to others, and cope with the health problems and financial disruptions caused by the virus.

Orange County Resident Resources

Orange County also offers a wide variety of resources and programs to help you.

Food Assistance

Bring Hope Home is a Second Harvest Food Bank program that provides perishable and nonperishable food items to the doorsteps of qualifying seniors, homebound individuals, individuals with a disability, veterans and those in the high risk group for contracting the coronavirus. To learn more about this program, visit www.feedhopenow.org/ bringhopehome or call 407-514-1096.

In addition, Seniors First offers two food programs:

Meals on Wheels: 407-615-8982

Neighborhood Lunch: 407-615-8970

Home Maintenance and Utilities

The Housing Rehabilitation program assists qualified homeowners with repairs to eliminate existing life, safety, health and code violations. To be eligible, homeowners must have owned and lived in the home for a minimum of one year and meet very low-income guidelines. The income guidelines chart is available for your consideration. Email housing@ocfl.net or call (407) 836-5150

For Low-Income Energy Assistance, call 407-514-1800, press 1

Mental Health and Wellness

This year has been a lonely time for many seniors. If you want to talk to someone, please call one of the following services:

AARP Friendly Voice

Trained AARP Friendly Voice volunteers around the country have come together to support those in need and will provide a call to say hello. They have created this service to help seniors stay connected because just hearing a friendly voice on the other end of the line can help in challenging times. We may be apart, but we don’t have to be alone. Request a call by calling AARP Friendly Voices directly at 888-281-0145.

Senior Resource Alliance Health & Wellness: 407-514-1806

Report Fraud and Abuse

Beware of anyone offering you a deal that seems too good to be true. It probably is. If you need to report fraud or abuse, call one of the following numbers: