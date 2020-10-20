U.S. Representative Val Demings shares federal grant opportunities for October for District 10. Grants are generally available to non-profit organizations and state or local government entities. Individuals and private companies may apply for research funds based on specific federal agency funding opportunities. Federal funding is extremely competitive and limited in availability, and it is Demings’ hope that this information will be a helpful resource for the grants process. For more information about getting started and the application process, please visit www.grants.gov, or contact Erin Waldron, Director of Economic and Community Development for Rep. Demings office at 321-388-9808. Helpful Links Are you eligible for a federal grant?

What are your next steps?

Learn how to write grant applications Upcoming Grant Opportunities Neotropical Migratory Bird Conservation Act Grants – Department of the Interior Award Ceiling: $200,000

Application Deadline: November 5, 2020

Description: The United States Neotropical Migratory Bird Conservation Act (NMBCA) established an annual, competitive grants program to support projects that promote the conservation of neotropical migratory birds and their habitats in the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Division of Bird Habitat Conservation (DBHC) is responsible for managing the NMBCA grants program and administers all grants. Applicants submit project proposals, using Grants.gov, to the DBHC during the program’s one funding cycle per year. The FWS Director selects the projects for funding. This program supports the DOI and FWS mission of protecting and managing the nation’s natural resources by collaborating with partners and stakeholders to conserve land and water and to expand outdoor recreation and access.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=328901 Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award Institutional Research Training Grant – Department of Health and Human Services Award Ceiling: $500,000

Application Deadline: November 9, 2020

Description: The purpose of this grant program is to train and provide support to postdoctoral health care professionals who are planning to pursue careers in biomedical and behavioral health research related to primary care. This NRSA program supports institutional training grants awarded to eligible institutions to develop or enhance postdoctoral research training opportunities for qualified individuals who are planning to pursue careers in primary care research.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=328430 Healthy Homes and Weatherization Cooperation Demonstration – Department of Housing and Urban Development Award Ceiling: $1,000,000

Application Deadline: November 9, 2020

Description: To fund Healthy Homes and Weatherization Program Cooperation Demonstration grants in localities that are served by both Healthy Homes and Weatherization Assistance Programs to determine whether coordination between the programs with respect to the implementation of healthy homes remediation activities and energy conservation measures achieves cost effectiveness and better outcomes in improving the safety and quality of homes. The following are the major goals and objectives of this NOFA: Identify effective strategies for coordination between Lead/Healthy Homes (LHH) and Weatherization programs that maximize program efficiencies and benefits to occupants. Reduce Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) deferrals through coordination with LHH programs. Establish sustainable models of inter-program cooperation, including data sharing, reporting, and targeting/recruiting clients. Identify effective models for the sustainable financing of coordinated healthy homes/weatherization interventions. Identify effective strategies for coordination between Lead/Healthy Homes (LHH) and Weatherization programs that maximize program efficiencies and benefits to occupants.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=328990 Center for Early Lifestage Vulnerabilities to Environmental Stressors – Environmental Protection Agency Award Ceiling: $1,900,000

Application Deadline: November 12, 2020

Description: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as part of its Science to Achieve Results (STAR) program, is seeking applications to support a Center for Early Lifestage Vulnerabilities to Environmental Stressors. EPA is interested in supporting a transdisciplinary research center to better understand potential causal relationships among cumulative exposures to chemicals and non-chemical environmental stressors during early lifestages and modifying factors that result in adverse developmental health effects. Developmental health outcomes may include attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), reduced IQ, obesity, lessened self-regulatory capacities, anxiety, depression, attention problems, lower memory function, or structural changes to the brain. The application should include the development and demonstration of novel and revolutionary quantitative methods and approaches to integrate multidisciplinary data (epidemiology, toxicology, exposure science, risk assessment, public health, social science, and environmental science).

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=328838 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program – COVID-19 Supplemental – Department of Homeland Security Award Ceiling: $9,000,000

Application Deadline: November 13, 2020

Description: This is a modification of the original AFG-S NOFO published on April 24, 2020, Funding Opportunity Number DHS-20-GPD-044-00-99. In that original AFG-S NOFO, the initial application period, which was open to career, volunteer and combination fire departments; nonaffiliated emergency medical service (NAEMS) organizations; and state fire training academies, closed on May 15, 2020. By law, at least 25 percent of available AFG-S funds must be awarded to volunteer fire departments and at least another 25 percent must be awarded to combination fire departments. Funding made available in this modified NOFO for a second application period of AFG-S funding is limited to volunteer and combination fire departments to fulfill this requirement. Volunteer and combination fire departments are eligible to apply in this round even if they had a successful application in the first round of AFG-S funding; however, such applications must support new or additional needs or capabilities. Departments that applied in the first round of AFG-S funding but were unsuccessful can reapply to be considered for funding in this round; applications from the first round of AFG-S funding will not automatically carry forward to this round for consideration. This NOFO allows eligible applicants to apply for critical Personal Protective Equipment and supplies needed to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The AFG-S 2 Program represents part of a comprehensive set of measures authorized by Congress and implemented by DHS.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=326502 2021 Museums for America Grant – Institute of Museum and Library Services Award Ceiling: $250,000

Application Deadline: November 16, 2020

Description: The Museums for America program supports projects that strengthen the ability of an individual museum to serve its public. Museums for America has three project categories: Lifelong Learning, Community Anchors and Catalysts, and Collections Stewardship and Public Access.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=328709 2021 Museum Grants for African American History and Culture Grant – Institute of Museum and Library Services Award Ceiling: $250,000

Application Deadline: November 16, 2020

Description: Museum Grants for African American History and Culture support activities that build the capacity of African American museums and support the growth and development of museum professionals at African American museums.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=328732 Grants Recently Awarded in District 10 Stepping-Up Technology Implementation – Department of Education Recipient: United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Central Florida

Award: $388,047

Description: The Technology and Media Services program is the primary source of support under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) for technology and media-related activities. Technology activities promote the development, demonstration, and utilization of technology. They include activities such as research on using technology to improve learning and provide access to the classroom, and on using interactive telecommunications to provide distance-learning opportunities to children with disabilities in rural communities. Media Services activities focus on individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing and individuals who are blind or print disabled. Authorized media activities include: Educational media activities of educational value to children with disabilities; Providing described video and captioned television programs, videos, and educational materials; Distributing captioned and described videos and educational materials; Providing free educational materials in accessible media for visually impaired and print disabled students in elementary, secondary, postsecondary, and graduate schools; and Providing cultural experiences that enrich the lives of hearing-impaired individuals and promote their integration and increase public awareness of the achievements of hearing-impaired individuals.

Dislocated Worker Grant (DWG) Funding – Department of Labor Recipient: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

Award: $28,394,746

Description: Disaster Recovery DWGs may provide eligible participants disaster-relief employment opportunities to address the effects of COVID-19 on their communities, as well as employment and training activities. Employment Recovery DWGs provide reemployment services to eligible individuals affected by mass layoffs, such as those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Minority Health Community Programs to Improve Minority Health – Department of Health and Human Services Recipient: Orlando Health

Award: $449,336

Description: The Community-based Approaches to Strengthening Economic Supports for Working Families initiative will serve low-income working families disproportionately at risk for adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), including racial and ethnic minority families. This initiative seeks to determine whether implementation of earned income tax credit (EITC) outreach and education activities in communities at higher risk for ACEs can result in increased EITC receipt and changes in risk and/or protective factors for ACEs. The Office of Minority Health expects the awarded projects funded under this initiative to: Establish multi-sectoral partnerships to support EITC outreach and education activities in communities at higher risk for ACEs; Plan and implement EITC outreach and education activities in communities at higher risk for ACEs; Develop and implement a process and outcome evaluation plan; Communicate and disseminate findings, successes and lessons learned; and Plan for sustainability of successful interventions.

Services for Victims of Human Trafficking – Department of Justice Recipient: Latisha’s House Foundation Florida

Award: $350,000

Description: Funding through this program supports direct services to victims of sex trafficking and labor trafficking, as well as for efforts to increase the capacity of communities to respond to human trafficking through the development of interagency partnerships, professional training, and public awareness activities over a three-year project period. The mission is to offer individualized support to empower victims of human trafficking to build a bridge from their traumatic past to a positive future. The OVC funding will allow the program to further develop with trained and equipped staff and volunteers and enhance services for victims of human trafficking and promote their economic empowerment, safety, and overall well-being Research and Development in Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes – Department of Justice Recipient: University of Central Florida

Award: $87,206

Description: This research program will focus on use error rate based methods to solving the forensic identification of source problem, with the specific goal of building up a suite of statistical tools to support long term research into the interpretation and presentation of the value of forensic evidence using error rates. It is expected that this work will lead to at least 4 different research programs that will be appropriate to be extended in PhD dissertations in mathematical statistics and statistical pattern recognition. Manuscripts on findings will be promptly prepared and submitted for publication. Research and Development in Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes – Department of Justice Recipient: University of Central Florida

Award: $495,056

Description: The overall goal of this project is to strengthen error rate assessment and evidence interpretation by utilizing novel and rigorous statistical methodology. The outcomes of the project will enhance understanding of accuracy and its inherent variability in forensic science disciplines and provide guidance to rigorous interpretation of these measures. Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program – Department of Justice Recipient: City of Orlando

Award: $153,241

Description: The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program allows states and units of local government, including tribes, to support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime based on their own state and local needs and conditions. Grant funds can be used for state and local initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, and information systems for criminal justice, including for any one or more of the following program areas: Law enforcement programs; Prosecution and court programs; Prevention and education programs; Corrections and community corrections programs; Drug treatment and enforcement programs; Planning, evaluation, and technology improvement programs; Crime victim and witness programs (other than compensation); and Mental health programs and related law enforcement and corrections programs.

Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program – Department of Justice Recipient: City of Apopka

Award: $15,203

FEMA Hurricane Irma District 5 Debris Removal – Department of Homeland Security Recipient: Florida Department of Transportation

Award: $1,696,899.18

Description: During the incident period, Hurricane Irma made landfall with hurricane force winds, heavy rains, and storm surge which deposited vegetative debris, construction and demolition (C&D) debris, hazardous hanging limbs, leaning trees and dangerous stumps on public rights-of-way (ROW) throughout DOT District 5. DOT District 5 encompasses the following Florida counties: Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia. The work was completed from October 18 to December 16, 2017.