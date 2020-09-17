U.S. Representative Val Demings shares federal grant opportunities for September. Grants are generally available to non-profit organizations and state or local government entities. Individuals and private companies may apply for research funds based on specific federal agency funding opportunities. Federal funding is extremely competitive and limited in availability, and it is Demings’ hope that this information will be a helpful resource for the grants process. For more information about getting started and the application process, please visit www.grants.gov, or contact Erin Waldron, Director of Economic and Community Development for Rep. Demings office at 321-388-9808. Helpful Links Are you eligible for a federal grant?

What are your next steps?

Learn how to write grant applications Upcoming Grant Opportunities Dialogues on the Experience of War – National Endowment for the Humanities Award Ceiling: $100,000

Application Deadline: October 14, 2020

Description: The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Division of Education Programs is accepting applications for the Dialogues on the Experience of War program, as part of its current initiative, Standing Together: The Humanities and the Experience of War. The purpose of the program is to support the study and discussion of important humanities sources about war, in the belief that these sources can help U.S. military veterans and others think more deeply about the issues raised by war and military service. Dialogues is designed to reach military veterans; however, men and women in active service, military families, and interested members of the public may also participate.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=328873 National Institute of Food and Agriculture Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I – Department of Agriculture Award Ceiling: $106,500

Application Deadline: October 22, 2020

Description: Projects dealing with agriculturally related manufacturing and alternative and renewable energy technologies are encouraged across all SBIR topic areas. USDA SBIR’s flexible research areas ensure innovative projects consistent with USDA’s vision of a healthy and productive nation in harmony with the land, air, and water. USDA SBIR Program has awarded over 2000 research and development projects since 1983, allowing hundreds of small businesses to explore their technological potential, and providing an incentive to profit from the commercialization of innovative ideas.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=328703 Energy and Carbon Optimized Synthesis for the Bioeconomy (ECOSynBio) – Department of Energy Award Ceiling: $7,000,000

Application Deadline: October 26, 2020

Description: ECOSynBioThis funding opportunity seeks submissions to establish new technologies to significantly improve the carbon efficiency of bioconversion platforms through the accommodation of external reducing equivalents. Proposed systems of interest include, but are not limited to: carbon optimized fermentation strains that avoid CO2 evolution, engineered mixotrophic consortia or systems that avoid CO2 evolution, biomass or gas fermentation with internal CO2 utilization, cell-free carbon optimized biocatalytic biomass conversion and/or CO2 utilization, and cross-cutting or other proposed carbon optimized bioconversion schemes.

All systems will need to demonstrate the capacity to accommodate external reducing equivalents to optimize the carbon efficiency of the system as compared to traditional fermentation systems (i.e. the sum of the recoverable energy contents of the products is greater than the energy content of the biomass or primary carbon feedstock).

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=328993 Healthy Homes and Weatherization Cooperation Demonstration – Department of Housing and Urban Development Award Ceiling: $1,000,000

Application Deadline: November 9, 2020

Description: To fund Healthy Homes and Weatherization Program Cooperation Demonstration grants in localities that are served by both Healthy Homes and Weatherization Assistance Programs to determine whether coordination between the programs with respect to the implementation of healthy homes remediation activities and energy conservation measures achieves cost effectiveness and better outcomes in improving the safety and quality of homes. The following are the major goals and objectives of this NOFA: Identify effective strategies for coordination between Lead/Healthy Homes (LHH) and Weatherization programs that maximize program efficiencies and benefits to occupants, Reduce Weatherization Assistance Program deferrals through coordination with LHH programs, Establish sustainable models of inter-program cooperation, including data sharing, reporting, and targeting/recruiting clients, Identify effective models for the sustainable financing of coordinated healthy homes/weatherization interventions, and Identify effective strategies for coordination between Lead/Healthy Homes (LHH) and weatherization programs that maximize program efficiencies and benefits to occupants.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=328990 International Research Experiences for Students – National Science Foundation Total Program Funding: $10,000,000

Application Deadline: November 12, 2020

Description: The International Research Experiences for Students (IRES) program supports international research and research-related activities for U.S. science and engineering students. The IRES program contributes to development of a diverse, globally engaged workforce with world-class skills. IRES focuses on active research participation by undergraduate and/or graduate students in high quality international research, education and professional development experiences in NSF-funded research areas. The overarching, long-term goal of the IRES program is to enhance U.S. leadership in science and engineering research and education and to strengthen economic competitiveness through training the next generation of research leaders. Students do not apply directly to NSF to participate in IRES activities. Students apply to NSF-funded investigators who receive IRES awards. To identify appropriate IRES projects, students should consult the directory of active IRES awards.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=328613 Grants Recently Awarded in District 10

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) CARES Act Funding – Department of Housing and Urban Development Recipient: Orange County Government

Award: $8,156,612

Description: This CARES Act funding will be used for rental assistance, homeless shelter operations, case management, legal services for low income households, job readiness and re-training, and other strategic programs to alleviate the economic and housing affordability crisis exacerbated by the pandemic and resulting recession. Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) CARES Act Funding – Department of Housing and Urban Development Recipient: City of Orlando

Award: $3,379,120

Description: This CARES Act funding will be used for rental assistance, homeless shelter operations, case management, legal services for low income households, job readiness and re-training, and other strategic programs to alleviate the economic and housing affordability crisis exacerbated by the pandemic and resulting recession. Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) School Violence Prevention Program – Department of Justice Recipient: Orange County Public Schools

Award: $499,321

Description: The Students, Teachers, and Officers Preventing School Violence Act gave the COPS Office authority to provide awards directly to states, units of local government, Indian tribes, and public agencies (such as school districts and law enforcement agencies) to improve security at schools and on school grounds in the jurisdiction of the grantee through evidence-based school safety programs. The award can be used for coordination with law enforcement; training for local law enforcement officers to prevent student violence; metal detectors, locks, lighting, and other deterrent measures; technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency; and other measures that provide a significant improvement in security. FEMA Hurricane Irma Funding – Department of Homeland Security Recipient: City of Orlando

Award: $1,666,030.67

Description: This federal funding reimburses the City of Orlando for debris removal as a result of FEMA-DR-4337-FL (Hurricane Irma). Project funding is authorized under Section 428 of the Robert T. Stafford Act. During the incident period, Hurricane Irma made landfall with hurricane force winds and heavy rain which generated approximately 48,346 Cubic Yards (CY) of vegetative debris on public rights of way throughout the City of Orlando. This created a threat to the health and safety of the general public and limited emergency response. In response to the event, the applicant used its own resources (force account labor and equipment) plus contractors to collect and remove 48,346 CY of vegetative debris, 6,007 hazardous limbs, and four hazardous leaning trees from public rights-of-way. National Park Service Land and Water Conservation Grant – Department of the Interior Recipient: City of Apopka

Award: $107,750

Description: This grant will be used to help provide for the development of a new fishing pier, picnic facility, waterfront hiking trails, and landscaping at Alonzo Williams Park. Health Center Cluster Grants – Department of Health and Human Services Recipient: Community Health Centers of Winter Garden

Award: $262,750

Description: This grant awards funds for community-based and patient-directed organizations that deliver comprehensive, culturally competent, high-quality primary health care services. Health centers also often integrate access to pharmacy, mental health, substance use disorder, and oral health services in areas where economic, geographic, or cultural barriers limit access to affordable health care services. Health centers deliver care to the Nation’s most vulnerable individuals and families, including people experiencing homelessness, agricultural workers, residents of public housing, and the Nation’s veterans. Health Center Cluster Grants – Department of Health and Human Services Recipient: Health Care Center for the Homeless

Award: $243,251

Description: This grant awards funds for community-based and patient-directed organizations that deliver comprehensive, culturally competent, high-quality primary health care services. Health centers also often integrate access to pharmacy, mental health, substance use disorder, and oral health services in areas where economic, geographic, or cultural barriers limit access to affordable health care services. Health centers deliver care to the Nation’s most vulnerable individuals and families, including people experiencing homelessness, agricultural workers, residents of public housing, and the Nation’s veterans. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) – Department of Commerce Recipient: FloridaMakes, Inc.

Award: $1,000,000

Description: This funding opportunity is available for MEP Centers to add capabilities to the MEP Program including the development of projects to solve new or emerging manufacturing problems that are not already provided for under a Center’s base MEP award. FloridaMakes, the MEP Center in Florida, will deliver a project to develop and implement a new, manufacturing-specific, Baldrige-derived assessment tool incorporating Industry 4.0 principles within the Baldrige framework. The tools developed through this project – an on-line, digitized assessment platform and a published Baldrige framework document specifically for manufacturers – will provide clear pathways for companies to embark on the Baldrige journey, and for MEP practitioners to further engage clients using company-centric Industry 4.0 tools in creating performance excellence within their organizations. Partners in this proposal include the NIST Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, the Illinois Manufacturing Extension Center (IMEC, the MEP Center in Illinois), Johnson & Johnson Vision (a member of the World Economic Forum Global Lighthouse Network), the Florida Sterling Council and Florida’s Regional Manufacturers Associations. Dialogues on the Experience of War – National Endowment for the Humanities Award Ceiling: $100,000

Application Deadline: October 14, 2020

Description: The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Division of Education Programs is accepting applications for the Dialogues on the Experience of War program, as part of its current initiative, Standing Together: The Humanities and the Experience of War. The purpose of the program is to support the study and discussion of important humanities sources about war, in the belief that these sources can help U.S. military veterans and others think more deeply about the issues raised by war and military service. Dialogues is designed to reach military veterans; however, men and women in active service, military families, and interested members of the public may also participate.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=328873 National Institute of Food and Agriculture Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I – Department of Agriculture Award Ceiling: $106,500

Application Deadline: October 22, 2020

Description: Projects dealing with agriculturally related manufacturing and alternative and renewable energy technologies are encouraged across all SBIR topic areas. USDA SBIR’s flexible research areas ensure innovative projects consistent with USDA’s vision of a healthy and productive nation in harmony with the land, air, and water. USDA SBIR Program has awarded over 2000 research and development projects since 1983, allowing hundreds of small businesses to explore their technological potential, and providing an incentive to profit from the commercialization of innovative ideas.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=328703 Energy and Carbon Optimized Synthesis for the Bioeconomy (ECOSynBio) – Department of Energy Award Ceiling: $7,000,000

Application Deadline: October 26, 2020

Description: ECOSynBioThis funding opportunity seeks submissions to establish new technologies to significantly improve the carbon efficiency of bioconversion platforms through the accommodation of external reducing equivalents. Proposed systems of interest include, but are not limited to: carbon optimized fermentation strains that avoid CO2 evolution, engineered mixotrophic consortia or systems that avoid CO2 evolution, biomass or gas fermentation with internal CO2 utilization, cell-free carbon optimized biocatalytic biomass conversion and/or CO2 utilization, and cross-cutting or other proposed carbon optimized bioconversion schemes.

All systems will need to demonstrate the capacity to accommodate external reducing equivalents to optimize the carbon efficiency of the system as compared to traditional fermentation systems (i.e. the sum of the recoverable energy contents of the products is greater than the energy content of the biomass or primary carbon feedstock).

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=328993 Healthy Homes and Weatherization Cooperation Demonstration – Department of Housing and Urban Development Award Ceiling: $1,000,000

Application Deadline: November 9, 2020

Description: To fund Healthy Homes and Weatherization Program Cooperation Demonstration grants in localities that are served by both Healthy Homes and Weatherization Assistance Programs to determine whether coordination between the programs with respect to the implementation of healthy homes remediation activities and energy conservation measures achieves cost effectiveness and better outcomes in improving the safety and quality of homes. The following are the major goals and objectives of this NOFA: Identify effective strategies for coordination between Lead/Healthy Homes (LHH) and Weatherization programs that maximize program efficiencies and benefits to occupants, Reduce Weatherization Assistance Program deferrals through coordination with LHH programs, Establish sustainable models of inter-program cooperation, including data sharing, reporting, and targeting/recruiting clients, Identify effective models for the sustainable financing of coordinated healthy homes/weatherization interventions, and Identify effective strategies for coordination between Lead/Healthy Homes (LHH) and weatherization programs that maximize program efficiencies and benefits to occupants.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=328990 International Research Experiences for Students – National Science Foundation Total Program Funding: $10,000,000

Application Deadline: November 12, 2020

Description: The International Research Experiences for Students (IRES) program supports international research and research-related activities for U.S. science and engineering students. The IRES program contributes to development of a diverse, globally engaged workforce with world-class skills. IRES focuses on active research participation by undergraduate and/or graduate students in high quality international research, education and professional development experiences in NSF-funded research areas. The overarching, long-term goal of the IRES program is to enhance U.S. leadership in science and engineering research and education and to strengthen economic competitiveness through training the next generation of research leaders. Students do not apply directly to NSF to participate in IRES activities. Students apply to NSF-funded investigators who receive IRES awards. To identify appropriate IRES projects, students should consult the directory of active IRES awards.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=328613