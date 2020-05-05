Come in, we’re open! At least that’s what many restaurants in Apopka are saying.

Executive orders issued by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Orange County Commission allowed Apopka restaurants to open their establishments to indoor and outdoor seating. And while many of them have been chomping at the bit to get their customers back in the dining room, others are opting for outdoor seating only, while others are maintaining the status quo by continuing with take-out and delivery only.

The orders allow indoor capacity to operate at 25%, no groups larger than 10 people, social distancing as per CDC of (six feet apart and face masks worn when not eating). Outdoor seating must have six feet of space between tables, and groups of 10 or less.

The Apopka Voice found several of the most popular restaurants in Apopka made their status known on social media posts. Here is a summary of what we found. If you are a restaurant in Apopka not listed, feel free to add your status in the comments section of this article on our site, or on our Facebook page.

Welcome back Apopka restaurants. We’ve missed you more than words can express!

Beef O’ Bradys open for indoor and outdoor seating. “We are pleased to announce that we will be reopening our dining room effective Monday, May 4th. This is part of Florida’s Phase 1 of reopening our state. Within those guidelines, we are only allowed to have 25% of our dining room available for seating and unfortunately, we are not allowed to serve guests at our bar. However, our patio is completely available with proper distancing guidelines. We will still have our full menu and beverage service available. Rest assured we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure your safety as well as our employees so it may be a bit awkward at first but we will get through it. Finally, I wanted to thank all of our guests that have supported us during the last six weeks through takeout orders. It has kept many of our employees working and allowed us to keep our doors open. We will never forget your support.”

Bubbalous decided to open today (Tuesday, May 5th), with just a few limitations

“Bubbalou’s will be ready to greet everyone on Tuesday for 25% capacity dining! Breakfast will be served on weekends only with a limited menu (no buffet ) until we can open at full capacity. Bubbalou’s Team is looking forward to seeing your faces!!”

Caffe Positano open for indoor/outdoor seating.

We are excited to be able to serve you again. Keeping our guests safe is our number one priority. We have social distance spacing between tables, we have added more outdoor seating and limited bar access. We are not taking reservations at the moment but hopefully soon. Take out and delivery orders are encouraged. We open at 11 and look forward to seeing you.

Fuddrucker’s transforms its restaurant for social distancing; opens for indoor/outdoor seating “WE ARE BACK! From today you can eat in at our EAST COLONIAL AND APOPKA restaurants. Come and enjoy our exquisite dishes with the tranquility we offer, since we have conditioned our restaurants to maintain the social distance ordered by the Florida Government. Keep in mind that our restaurants are between 4,500 and 6,000 feet of total area, so you can visit us comfortably and placidly with your family. We continue working intensively for your safety. Together we will move forward.” Garibaldi’s open for indoor/outdoor seating “Si, yes, correct… you’re right!⁣ Tomorrow (Monday), we will be open at 25% occupancy inside! ⁣ If you prefer fresh air, our patio area is perfect to enjoy your meal. ⁣We’ll be waiting for you!⁣ We will be taking all the precautions for your safety. The start of this week brings good vibes as we can once again welcome you into our casa! We’ll be open from 11 am to 10 pm and continue to offer our limited menu.” Kat’s Vine and Tap continues selling beer, wine, and cigars out the door “Update…Restaurants can open with limited capacity. I am considered a bar so I am not able to open. Again, thank you to everyone who has been supporting me by purchasing beer and wine.” Porkie’s Original Barbecue opening patio seating, but indoor dining remains closed “Next week Porkie’s will be open Tues-Sat from 11-7. We will be serving Take Out, Drive-Thru, Door Dash, Chow Now, and I-Crave Delivery. You will be more than welcome to eat on our patio, but we will not have the dining room open until we can open it all the way. For the concern of our guests and our staff, we will keep the dining area closed. We are just too small. Our restrooms will be accessible. Thanks for all of the support over the last few weeks, we really appreciate it. It has had its challenges, but I think the worst is over and we can only look forward to getting our lives back on track. I love having a restaurant in Apopka and Central Florida in general. It is a great place to live and work. Good Luck to everyone out there, I wish you the best.” San Miguel open for indoor seating “NOW OPEN!

Happy Monday Amigos!

Seating capacity 25%

Our bar will be closed for seating but we will gladly bring your drinks to your table.” Something Fishy continues its curbside pickup while offering limited outside seating “The foodservice industry has been at the forefront of COVID-19, feeding 1st responders, Essential workers & our regular customers. We have had to adapt to new changes and procedures while completely restructuring how we serve you. This time has been difficult but all of you made it worthwhile! Chef T, Chef Ken & Mrs. Patrice have made a decision to continue with curbside pick up & we encourage on-line ordering via www.somethingfishyapopka.com. We will have additional outside seating for your convenience starting tomorrow, May 4th. We feel this will be an effective and conscious way to ensure the safety of our family, staff, guests and our community at this time. We thank you again for supporting small businesses and Something Fishy!”

Southern Deli remains take-out until capacity is increased

“We’ve done a lot of thinking about the best way to move forward with the governor’s plans to reopen the state slowly. With only allowing 25% capacity, it doesn’t make sense for us to reopen our dining room just yet. It would take a lot more to ensure everything is absolutely safe for everyone with all the extra sterilization and disposable everything. We will continue to do curbside pickup; give us a call to place your order and we’ll bring everything to your vehicle when you pull up.”

The Back Room Steakhouse opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

We are pleased to announce that we will be reopening our dining room effective Wednesday, May 6th. Although we will be only operating at 25% occupancy, it’s a start. Rest assured we are taking all precautions to ensure the safety of you and our staff. We also understand some of you may not feel comfortable dining out at this time so we will still have curbside pickup available as well as delivery through our delivery partners.

Additionally, we are not allowed to have any bar seating but will still have our full menu and beverage service available in our dining room. To ensure we can maintain the 25% occupancy we strongly encourage you to make reservations through our website at Tbrsteakhouse.com or feel free to call us at 407-880-7832.

Through stage one of our opening, we can not accommodate any parties larger than six guests. As a reminder, Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10th. We will have dining room service beginning at 1:00 P.M. I wanted to thank all of our guests that supported us through the last six weeks with to-go orders allowing us to keep most of our employees working and our doors open. We won’t ever forget your support. The Catfish Place puts together a quick remodeling job during the stay in place order; ready for indoor dining