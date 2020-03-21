From Publix Super Markets

The following are the most recent updates from Publix as they continue to work to serve the evolving needs of our communities:

Reserved senior shopping hours

Beginning next Tuesday, March 24, Publix stores and Publix Pharmacies will open early two mornings a week to allow seniors to shop ahead of the crowds. We invite customers age 65+ to shop 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and support as we all work together to help protect the most vulnerable members of our community.

Refunds

We encourage you to purchase only what you need—and not to stockpile. At this time, we are suspending refunds on products purchased during this declared emergency. We will of course continue to honor our Publix Guarantee for any products that do not meet our quality standards.

Reduced emails

At this time, our focus for email is providing our customers critical information about store operations and hours. You can always find the current Weekly Ad at Publix.com. When the time is appropriate, we will resume normal email delivery.

A message from Todd Jones, CEO

To our customers and associates:

Whenever our communities need us, Publix always strives to be a source of help. Publix has remained in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other federal and state agencies since January to monitor developments and updated guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19). I’m writing to share with you the actions Publix is taking across our entire operation to safeguard the health and well-being of our customers, our associates, and our communities.

Sanitation. Our routine cleaning and sanitation standards already meet CDC guidelines. Additionally, we’ve put in place a heightened disinfection response program. We’ve also suspended food demonstrations in our stores until further notice.

Product availability. We are working tirelessly to have the items you need on our shelves. We have applied purchase limits on some key items to allow more customers to get what they need.

Alternative shopping options. Customers who need to, or prefer to, avoid public places may take advantage of delivery or curbside pickup of groceries and other items. Visit publix.com for details.

We encourage you to visit the CDC’s website for up-to-date information on how to keep your family and yourself safe. Meanwhile, Publix will continue to focus on keeping our associates healthy—and our stores open and stocked—to serve and support all our communities.