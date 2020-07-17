Publix thanks its customers for working together to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Besides face masks, they are encouraging cleaning reusable shopping bags after shopping, and using contactless pay options.

From Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Beginning Tuesday, July 21, customers will be required to use face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any of its 1,200+ Publix stores. This new mandate is encouraged by the CDC for most individuals, and Publix is following the CDC guidelines.

The Florida-based store is also re-emphasizing the CDC’s recommendation to keep six feet of distance from other people in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Publix has put into place new measures to help customers maintain that required distance for their customers and associates.

Most of their stores have already had one-way directional signs to reduce customers’ chances of passing another shopper, as well as marking off 6-foot increments at checkout. In addition, Publix managers continue to have the discretion to limit the number of shoppers in a store at one time.

As the positive COVID-19 numbers continue to persist, they are asking shoppers to please shop alone, if possible, and to consider two additional ways to keep each other safe: cleaning your reusable bags after each shopping excursion, and utilizing contactless payment options.

Get in the habit: Clean your bags after every trip.

Publix explains that, while certainly we’re all being more cautious these days, it’s always been important to take good care of the bags used to carry food. Toward that endeavor, they offer some tips for proper use of reusable bags:

At Home

Cloth bag: Toss your bags in the washing machine and launder in hot water with detergent. Machine or line dry. Do this after every shopping trip.

Non-woven polypropylene, nylon, or polyester bags: Remove any inserts and turn bags inside-out. (Clean inserts with a disinfecting spray cleaner.) Hand wash in warm water with soap and rinse. Turn inside out and line dry. Do this after every shopping trip.

Store bags in a clean, cool location – not in the car.

Clean areas where you unload reusable bags, such as the kitchen counter or table.

Do not use reusable grocery bags for other purposes; designate them just for groceries.

At the Store

Before placing meat, poultry, or fish in your reusable bag, place those items in the disposable plastic bags conveniently located in those departments.

Contactless pay options

Publix rolled out contactless pay to all its stores on April 4, including GreenWise Market. This is one more measure they took to protect the health and well-being of its customers and associates during the coronavirus pandemic, and they are encouraging customers to utilize this option.

A contactless payment is made by placing a smartphone or contactless pay-enabled credit or debit card near a contactless-enabled device, rather than swiping or inserting a card into the PIN pad. The most commonly known forms of contactless payments are Apple Pay®, Google Pay™ and Samsung Pay®.

This digital payment method is in addition to the existing mobile pay option through the Publix app, which customers can still use to finalize their purchases.

