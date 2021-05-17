By Tristan Robinson, Interning Correspondent for The Apopka Voice

Jay Kleinrichert has a vision, and he wants to bring it to a little spot in Apopka.

“A place for creativity,” he said. “A place for socialization.”

Kleinrichert, the founder of the Apopka Run Club, is launching a new type of venue in Apopka.

Propagate Social House, located at 40 East 5th Street, is coming later this summer, and with it a fresh take on the traditional idea of a bar; serving coffee and non-alcoholic drinks during the day and a wonderful selection of wines at night. It’s also working to build a space of inclusion for the community, creating a place for family and friends to relax and grab a glass of wine or cup of coffee.

With a little bit of everything, Propagate will feature Axum Coffee along with other drinks such as lemonade and boba tea during the day. Their menu switches to a selection of wines at night. But don’t worry, if you don’t drink alcohol they will be serving coffee and other beverages at night as well. Guests are also welcome to work inside or on the Propagate Patio and use the free WiFi.

With a full-service wine bar, Propagate will bring a new selection regularly to try at this unique bar experience.

“We will be featuring a chardonnay, pinot grigio, and a few types of blends every month and will carry house [wines] once we figure out what the favorites are,” said co-owner Ella Duke. [We’ll] really keep it on rotation so people get the variety.”

Not only will they be serving great drinks but they will also be featuring delicious food from local stores, such as baked goods from Aunt Gingibread’s Bakery and Phat Ash Bakes Bakery.

“We proudly serve AXUM coffee all day long and offer a variety of wine by the glass or bottle,” said Duke. “Propagate will be partnering with local food vendors for our everyday breakfast and snacks, and bringing some of your favorite food trucks to the patio for Wine Down Wednesdays and Sunday Brunch.“

Duke, along with her husband Kleinrichert and long-time friends and co-owners Joanna and Mike Fonner, came up with the idea for Propagate during the pandemic. Seeing an opportunity for growth in Apopka, they decided to move forward with their vision. And with plenty of experience in the food and drink industry, these four friends each brought their expertise to the table when building their dream business.

“This is not our first business together,” said Duke. “We’re four people that work very well together and are always trying to figure out a way to move forward, trying to figure out how to leave something better than the way we found it. We are really invested in everything that is going on here. Everyone has been so inviting. From the existing businesses that are here already, to the city officials, I think the entire city as a whole has that very friendly family environment… so we are stoked to be here.”

With an emphasis on working with the community, the Propagate Social House is planning on creating different events such as hosting movie/game nights for families and working with members of the community garden to host events, and educating those interested in how to grow and keep plants at home. Propagate will also sell indoor plants at the business.

With many great activities and ideas, Propagate Social House offers a fun, unique experience right around the corner and a new creative space for those trying to find a place to work or socialize in the Apopka area.