From the City of Apopka
The Apopka Youth Council (AYC) is now accepting online applications for the 2020-2021 school year. The application deadline is October 19, 2020. Resume and recommendation letter are required.
The Apopka Youth Council (AYC) is a City funded council composed of high school students. who will learn about local government, identify ways to improve Apopka for its youth, recommend and/or create activities that will appeal to Apopka youth, and participate in community events.
Apopka Youth Council Criteria:
- Enrolled in 9th to 12th grade at an Apopka area high school or home school
- Must have a 3.0 GPA
- Be civic-minded
- Must commit to attending monthly Apopka Youth Council meetings and participate in community events
- All applicants will be considered regardless of race, color, gender, national origin, or disability
For additional information, please contact Dr. Shakenya Harris-Jackson at sjackson@apopka.net or 407-703-1819.