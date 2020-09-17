From the City of Apopka

The Apopka Youth Council ( AYC ) is now accepting online applications for the 2020-2021 school year. The application deadline is October 19, 2020. Resume and recommendation letter are required.

The Apopka Youth Council ( AYC ) is a City funded council composed of high school students. who will learn about local government, identify ways to improve Apopka for its youth, recommend and/or create activities that will appeal to Apopka youth, and participate in community events.

Apopka Youth Council Criteria:

Enrolled in 9 th to 12 th grade at an Apopka area high school or home school

Be civic-minded

Must commit to attending monthly Apopka Youth Council meetings and participate in community events

All applicants will be considered regardless of race, color, gender, national origin, or disability

For additional information, please contact Dr. Shakenya Harris-Jackson at sjackson@apopka.net or 407-703-1819.