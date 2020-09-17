From the City of Apopka

Apopka Youth Council Logo

The Apopka Youth Council (AYC) is now accepting online applications for the 2020-2021 school year. The application deadline is October 19, 2020. Resume and recommendation letter are required.

The Apopka Youth Council (AYC) is a City funded council composed of high school students. who will learn about local government, identify ways to improve Apopka for its youth, recommend and/or create activities that will appeal to Apopka youth, and participate in community events.

Apopka Youth Council Criteria:

  • Enrolled in 9th to 12th grade at an Apopka area high school or home school
  • Must have a 3.0 GPA
  • Be civic-minded
  • Must commit to attending monthly Apopka Youth Council meetings and participate in community events
  • All applicants will be considered regardless of race, color, gender, national origin, or disability

For additional information, please contact Dr. Shakenya Harris-Jackson at sjackson@apopka.net or 407-703-1819.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here