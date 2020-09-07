By Maja Svensson

Are you planning to relocate to Florida? There’s everything to love about the Sunshine State. From the sunny weather, diverse population, lack of state income tax, major theme parks, sights and attractions to the fantastic beaches, there are many reasons you would love to call Florida home.

One of the most ignored reasons to move to this beautiful state is the sports culture. For most people, this is an advantage they discover once they have settled. Florida boasts an intense sports culture. From professional sports to college sports. There are strong sports teams to support, and if you love sports, there won’t be a dull moment all year round.

Florida boasts three NFL teams, two professional baseball teams, two professional basketball teams, two Major League Soccer teams, and two professional hockey teams. There’s also a Women’s Soccer team, ice hockey team and many minor league teams. Whether you love following live action or you want to make some money out of sports, Ussportsbonus.com offers all the updates and details you need.

Here are some of the best sports teams to follow when you settle here.

Miami Dolphins

Football is America’s favorite pastime, and in Florida, it’s easy to tell this by the fanatical support the state teams get. Miami Dolphins is an NFL team based in the Miami metropolitan area. It is the oldest professional sports team in Florida.

Dolphins have a rich history of success, including two Super Bowl championships and five conference titles. What’s more, they’re the only team in NFL history to finish an entire season undefeated, leading to a victory in Super Bowl VII. You can catch home action of the Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami Marlins

Baseball is one of the most popular sports in the country, and it’s no different down here. Miami Marlins has its home in Miami and you’ll soon learn more about it due to the support it has among residents. The Marlins compete in Major League Baseball (MLB) and while they have never won a division title, have to their name two World Series championships as a wild card team.

Jacksonville Jaguars

This is another NFL team based in Jacksonville, Florida. They only joined the franchise in 1995, winning the division championships in 1998 and 1999, and 2017. The Jaguars have also qualified for the playoffs seven times.

Miami Heat

If you love basketball, then you have an idea about Miami Heat. This is a basketball team in the NBA based in Miami. The team plays home games at American Airlines Arena, and they have three NBA championships to their name.

Some of the greatest players to play for the Miami Heat include Dwayne Wade, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, and perennial NBA All-Star Chris Bosh.

Orlando Magic

The other professional basketball based in Florida is Orlando Magic. This is one of the youngest franchises in the NBA but it has attracted some big names in the course of its short history. They include Shaquille O’Neal, Dominique Wilkins, Patrick Ewing, Grant Hill, Dwight Howard, Rashard Lewis, Tracy McGrady, and Vince Carter, among others. Magic twice went to the NBA Finals (1995 and 2009), and they have played in 15 playoffs.

Tampa Bay Rays

Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Tampa Bay Rays compete in Major League Baseball (MLB). 2008 was the most successful year for Rays with their first winning season, their first pennant and the first AL East championship.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Based in Tampa, Florida, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is an NFL team dating back to 1976. You can catch their home game action at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The team has seen past success, including winning Super Bowl XXXVII at the end of the 2002 season. If you want to see Tom Brady in action, you better start following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Florida might be famous for its sunshine, diverse culture and many attractions but you shouldn’t overlook that its sports culture is also exciting. It is one more reason to move to the Sunshine State.