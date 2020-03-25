|
When a pivot is your patriotic duty
From the Hustle, together with Policygenius
|Just over 3 weeks ago, the World Health Organization warned that global medical supplies (like masks, hand sanitizer, and ventilators) weren’t sufficient to meet the needs of the coronavirus crisis — and recommended a 40% increase in production.
But whose responsibility is it to make those extra supplies?
In the US, there’s a lot of confusion about the answer to that question.
The federal government has the power to force private companies to make supplies using the Defense Production Act.
But the White House and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have issued contradictory statements about whether (and to what degree) the DPA will go into effect, leaving businesses with no specific guidance about what to produce even as virus-related deaths mount.
Some companies have decided to shift production anyway
Taking a cue from European businesses like French luxury giant LVMH(which is shifting production from perfume to hand sanitizer), several big US business have begun to produce medical supplies:
And small businesses are pivoting, too
They’re adapting to help their communities — and to stay alive in a challenging economy.
Here’s how a few of them have pivoted:
We hope this made you smile just a little.
Be inspired. Share inspiration. If you hear of an Apopka business that has made a Pivot for Good, big or small, email us at editor@theapopkavoice.com and let us know!