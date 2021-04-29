From the Orange County Newsroom

Recently, the CDC issued new guidance on outdoor mask use for those who are fully vaccinated.

If you are fully vaccinated and want to attend a small outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, or dine outdoors, the science shows you can do so safely … without a mask. However, the CDC still advises you to avoid large gatherings.

“As I have said many, many times, we in Orange County follow and continue to follow the science to guide our decision making process,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “After reviewing research from multiple sources, including the University of Central Florida, the Florida Department of Health and doctors from local hospitals, I am including that guidance in a phased approach to amend my Face Covering Executive Order. My goal is to give guidance to the community as we continue to navigate through the pandemic.”

At a COVID-19 news conference on April 28, 2021, Mayor Demings introduced a three-phased plan to ease social distancing and mask guidelines:

Phase 1 – Effective Immediately . Reduce physical distance from 6 to 3 feet in all settings. Fully vaccinated individuals should follow CDC guidelines for wearing facial coverings.

. Reduce physical distance from 6 to 3 feet in all settings. Fully vaccinated individuals should follow CDC guidelines for wearing facial coverings. Phase 2 – Effective when 50% of the population 16 and older has received their first dose of the vaccine . Facial covering mandate for outdoors lifted for all individuals. Physical distancing of at least 3 feet between groups is encouraged. Facial coverings still required for indoors, except when eating or drinking.

. Facial covering mandate for outdoors lifted for all individuals. Physical distancing of at least 3 feet between groups is encouraged. Facial coverings still required for indoors, except when eating or drinking. Phase 3 – Effective when 70% of the population 16 or older has received their first dose of the vaccine and/or Orange County’s 14-day rolling positivity rate is 5% or below. All mandates are lifted.

For more information about the Executive Order, visit ocfl.net/ExecutiveOrders.