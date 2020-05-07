Is your pet destined for stardom?

From Pet Supermarket

Now through May 31, 2020, Pet Supermarket is accepting digital photo submissions of pets and offering the chance for up to 13 pets nationwide to be featured in one of Pet Supermarket’s future advertisements. The advertisements may be on a billboard, television, social media or placed in e-mail communications.

Following the May 31 deadline, a panel of judges will assess the submissions based on a variety of characteristics including, pet diversity, originality, and visual impact, and narrow the options to 50. Customers will then have the opportunity to vote on their favorite pet photos from June 15-21 on the Pet Supermarket Facebook page. The 13 photos with the most votes will be announced on social media on July 10, 2020.

For more information and to enter a pet, visit Pet Supermarket’s Facebook page and select the “Casting Call” tab.

WHAT

Pet Supermarket’s 2020 Casting Call Contest

WHERE

Pet enthusiasts are encouraged to visit Pet Supermarket’s Facebook page and click the “Casting Call” tab to submit photos of their pets

WHEN

Submissions: May 1-31, 2020

Voting: June 15-21, 2020

Winners Announced: July 10, 2020

INFO

The contest is free and open to pet owners in all states excluding Alaska and Hawaii. Interested participants can visit Pet Supermarket’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/PetSupermarket) for instructions and guidelines.