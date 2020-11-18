Pet parents and their furry friends are invited to snap holiday-themed pictures and fulfill their pet’s wish list during December 5th event – plus free stocking stuffers

You can also drop off pet food donations during December to aid local animal rescue shelters

From Pet Supermarket

Kick off the holiday season with your furry friend at Pet Supermarket’s “Pet sELFie” event on Saturday, December 5, 2020. From 12-3 p.m., guests and pets are invited to snap holiday-themed photos for free and check off their pet’s wish list while spreading cheer.

During the event, Santa’s elves will be at all Pet Supermarket store locations handing out free stocking stuffers—while supplies last—to the pets on Santa’s “Nice List” and assisting customers and their furry friends by taking their pictures in front of a holiday-themed backdrop. Pet owners are encouraged to post their pictures of/with their pets on social media using #psholidayelfie for a chance to be featured on Pet Supermarket’s social media channels. Attendees can also enter a free raffle containing holiday-themed pet products.

To ensure that pets in need also can enjoy the holidays, Santa’s elves at Pet Supermarket will be collecting pet food to donate to local animal shelters and rescues during the holiday season. Guests who are interested in donating are encouraged to bring pet food to their local Pet Supermarket store during the month of December.

Apopka Location: 534 S Hunt Club Blvd.

Find your local store by visiting Pet Supermarket’s store locator: https://storelocator.petsupermarket.com/

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.petsupermarket.com or https://www.facebook.com/PetSupermarket.